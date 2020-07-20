Dr John Kani pays tribute to the passing of Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood

While the nation is waiting with bated breath on the decision by cabinet on whether schools should shut down or remain open, unions and parents are divided on this very subject. Teacher unions want schools to close down out of fear for the health of teachers, while some parents want schools to stay open. Unions and the Minister of Basic Education, and other stakeholders have been in closed meetings discussing the future of education in the context of COVID-19.



This morning we speak to organisations who represent SGBs and parents of schools from different socio-economic backgrounds, who differ slightly on how this matter should be approached.



Bongani speaks to Paul Colditz, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools and Matakanye Matakanye, General-Secretary of the National Association of School Governing Bodies.

arrow_forward