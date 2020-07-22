Encapsulate Consulting

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Miyelani Maluleke  - Economist at Absa
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
'Eastern Cape Department of Health will not be put under Section 100' Premier Oscar Mabuyane's spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha says they are addressing issues faced by the health system. 22 July 2020 6:28 PM
Restaurant owners struggling to keep doors open and avoid job losses On Wednesday restaurant owners and staff held protests to highlight the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown on business. 22 July 2020 5:46 PM
View all Local
Alcohol ban: Govt using restaurant industry as scapegoat, says BLSA CEO Bruce Whitfield interviews Busisiwe Mavuso and tourism consultant Gillian Saunders about the regulations throttling the industry. 22 July 2020 7:17 PM
Govt backtracks on 'incorrect' tweet on booze & cigarette bans during lockdown Earlier on Wednesday the government tweeted that "The ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarette will remain in place throughout the... 22 July 2020 5:36 PM
Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine Job Mokgoro used the opportunity to reflect on his responsibility as the premier of North West on how to combat COVID-19. 22 July 2020 5:23 PM
View all Politics
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
Expect a modest rate cut on Thursday, says Standard Bank chief economist Goolam Ballim on what the SA Reserve Bank is likely to announce after a meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee, and its reasons. 22 July 2020 7:39 PM
What the Twitter hack says about us We are curious, innovative and greedy. 22 July 2020 7:15 PM
View all Business
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban' A survey shows that more people are sharing cigarettes now than they were before lockdown. 21 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
Energy, spice & a new level: Jonathan Mokuena remembers his friend Kaunda Ntunja Beloved and celebrated rugby commentator and former SA Schools captain, Kaunda Ntunja tragically passed away this weekend after a... 21 July 2020 11:20 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman shouts at man for not social distancing in a car Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
People adding 'due to the pandemic' to film quotes has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2020 9:05 AM
Mzansi Youth Choir bags international accolade The choir won an award for their video submission “A Million Dreams” in the virtual World Choir Games held this month. 21 July 2020 4:56 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Encapsulate Consulting

Encapsulate Consulting

22 July 2020 9:16 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Encapsulate Consulting as a finalist, placing Kirsen Halcrow on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

What’s Viral - Woman berates man in his car for breaking lockdown rules

22 July 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state and fate of gyms under Covid-19

22 July 2020 7:39 AM

It was Brian Joffe who was once quoted saying Gyms are so 2019. Because more people are more likely to exercise at home in the future. The gym and fitness industry has been hit hard by the lockdown regulations, losing billions of rands, and the sector remains closed under the current regulations.

But two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups, Planet Fitness and Virgin Active are ready to reopen under strict health protocols. And as the CEO of Planet Fitness put it in the Business Day yesterday: It’s a wrestle with time, circumstance, and a pandemic that depends on building strong immune systems, staying fit and keeping healthy.

Bongani joined by Manny Rivera, CEO of Planet Fitnessa and Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active Commercial Director.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Good Meat

21 July 2020 9:00 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced The Good Meat as a finalist, placing Ilija Mihic on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park

21 July 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What it will take to recover South Africa’s economy

21 July 2020 7:40 AM

There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the country’s public finances, with the budget deficit and debt rising and tax revenue expected to drop by R300 billion. The question is where to for South Africa’s economy?

Lungisa Fuzile, the CEO of Standard Bank South Africa, says we should use the pandemic to urgently lay the foundation for economic recovery, or else run the risk of unsustainable debt and all the consequences that manifest from that.

Bongani joined Lungisa Fuzile CEO Standard Bank South Africa and Former DG at Treasury.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr John Kani pays tribute to the passing of Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood

20 July 2020 9:24 AM

Bongani speaks to John Kani, Veteran Actor and Playwritght

Legendary Casting Agent, Moonyeenn Lee was instrumental in ensuring that South African actors were treated with the same star status as international actors on sets of South African movies. She was also the first South African to be on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which votes for the Oscars, and The Television Academy that votes on the Emmys.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Smart Retail

20 July 2020 9:21 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Smart Retail as a finalist, placing Marlene Botha on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Actor Vuyo Dabula pays tribute to the passing of Moonyeenn Lee

20 July 2020 8:35 AM

Vuyo Dabula, Actor

 The film and cinema industries are mourning the death of legendary casting agent, Moonyeenn Lee, who succumbed to COVID19 related complications on Saturday. She was 76 years old. Her career spanned almost 50 years during which she championed the cause of South African stories on the big screen. She was known for standing up for the rights of local actors on big budget Hollywood movie sets.

 Moonyeen Lee played a major role in steering the careers of countless actors, directors and writers. Her notable credits include and  the Oscar winning movie, Tsotsi as well as  Blood Diamond, Hotel Rwanda and Black Panther.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman Snaps Selfie with/ Black Bear

20 July 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397

World Local

Premier Mokgoro hopes 'this is a rude awakening’ as he finishes quarantine

Politics

Gyms say they are ready to open and will adhere COVID-19 regulations

Local

EWN Highlights

Concerns after Higher Education Department gets R10bn budget cut

22 July 2020 9:30 PM

WC restaurateur hopes govt will at least lift curfew to save industry

22 July 2020 9:13 PM

V&A Waterfront first SA tourist attraction to get global safety & hygiene stamp

22 July 2020 8:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA