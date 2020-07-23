The importance of social justice activism today

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Keep Good Company is an experience design lab and acadamy aiming to drive behavioural change for business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Michal Luptak - Founder at Keep Good Company
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Investing in retirement funds, who sells them, what do they do and are they all the same?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Online job ads bounce back with an increase in remote jobs South Africa now has only 8% fewer job ads compared to the start of March according to online job aggregator Adzuna. 23 July 2020 5:50 PM
Municipal workers continue to protest in Pretoria over 6,25% wage increase Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi says the City of Tshwane has been shifting the goalposts. 23 July 2020 5:38 PM
[LISTEN] Survey shows that adults want schools closed for now University of Johannesburg's Prof Kate Alexander joined Joanne Joseph on the line to share more on the findings. 23 July 2020 5:11 PM
View all Local
Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19 David Makhura will resume his duties after successfully completing his 14-day self-isolation since testing positive for COVID-19. 23 July 2020 4:02 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight According to the Presidency, the address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council. 23 July 2020 3:20 PM
Caller says Mkhize must take blame for health system and stop 'scapegoating' A listener tells The Clement Manyathela Show that the government was supposed to make sure our health system is working properly. 23 July 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
'Repo rate cuts not enough, SA needs to implement structural reforms urgently' Representatives of two banks comment on the SARB's widely anticipated announcement of a 25 basis point cut in the repo rate. 23 July 2020 6:51 PM
Govt to ban blacklisting of consumers whose records have been hit by COVID-19? A consultation document published by the Democratic Alliance (DA) showed that the Department of Trade and Industry was considering... 23 July 2020 11:15 AM
Relief ahead for Constantia Insurance clients with policies 'cancelled' in March Wendy Knowler says the company's now giving effect to court ruling that there was no legal basis for cancelling 1000s of policies. 22 July 2020 8:26 PM
View all Business
How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights. 23 July 2020 3:39 PM
Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19 Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19. 23 July 2020 2:42 PM
Common web conferencing mistakes (such as camera angle) and how to overcome them Human potential expert Nikki Bush says If you just get the basics rights, it elevates your credibility and your connectability. 22 July 2020 3:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
OBITUARY: 'Baboo' Ebrahim - humble master of the art of spin bowling The KZN Cricket Union pays tribute to Ismail 'Baboo' Ebrahim, an orthodox left-arm spin bowler whose influence on the art of spin... 21 July 2020 2:45 PM
Kaunda Ntunja hailed as pioneer who inspired others to be commentators Sports writer Sbu Mjikeliso pays tribute to the beloved SuperSport commentator. 21 July 2020 1:55 PM
View all Sport
To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda Clement Manyathela chats to 947 Breakfast Club host Anele Mdoda on #HangingOutwithClement. 23 July 2020 11:55 AM
[WATCH] Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mamela, my car is flat I need to charge it, load shedding upsets us all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 July 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 572 new coronavirus-related deaths, Gauteng recoveries reach 77,397 The number of national recoveries so far is 229,175. There were 13,150 new infections. 22 July 2020 11:18 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
The importance of social justice activism today

The importance of social justice activism today

23 July 2020 7:38 AM

What is the role of social justice activists and civil society in times of a pandemic and a crisis? Bongani is joined by Mark Heywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen and social justice activist


More episodes from The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Stride IT

23 July 2020 9:18 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Stride IT as a finalist, placing Tebogo Photoane on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire

23 July 2020 8:15 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Encapsulate Consulting

22 July 2020 9:16 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Encapsulate Consulting as a finalist, placing Kirsen Halcrow on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman berates man in his car for breaking lockdown rules

22 July 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The state and fate of gyms under Covid-19

22 July 2020 7:39 AM

It was Brian Joffe who was once quoted saying Gyms are so 2019. Because more people are more likely to exercise at home in the future. The gym and fitness industry has been hit hard by the lockdown regulations, losing billions of rands, and the sector remains closed under the current regulations.

But two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups, Planet Fitness and Virgin Active are ready to reopen under strict health protocols. And as the CEO of Planet Fitness put it in the Business Day yesterday: It’s a wrestle with time, circumstance, and a pandemic that depends on building strong immune systems, staying fit and keeping healthy.

Bongani joined by Manny Rivera, CEO of Planet Fitnessa and Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active Commercial Director.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Good Meat

21 July 2020 9:00 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced The Good Meat as a finalist, placing Ilija Mihic on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman 'plays dead' after bison charges her at Yellowstone National Park

21 July 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What it will take to recover South Africa’s economy

21 July 2020 7:40 AM

There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the country’s public finances, with the budget deficit and debt rising and tax revenue expected to drop by R300 billion. The question is where to for South Africa’s economy?

Lungisa Fuzile, the CEO of Standard Bank South Africa, says we should use the pandemic to urgently lay the foundation for economic recovery, or else run the risk of unsustainable debt and all the consequences that manifest from that.

Bongani joined Lungisa Fuzile CEO Standard Bank South Africa and Former DG at Treasury.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dr John Kani pays tribute to the passing of Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood

20 July 2020 9:24 AM

Bongani speaks to John Kani, Veteran Actor and Playwritght

Legendary Casting Agent, Moonyeenn Lee was instrumental in ensuring that South African actors were treated with the same star status as international actors on sets of South African movies. She was also the first South African to be on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which votes for the Oscars, and The Television Academy that votes on the Emmys.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Politics

Gauteng Premier David Makhura recovers from COVID-19

Local Politics

'Keep schools open because nobody knows when peak will end,' says Fedsas

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng SMMEs, township economy to get R250mn boost

23 July 2020 6:06 PM

Tshegofastso Pule's family doubt arrested suspect acted alone in her murder

23 July 2020 5:58 PM

Over 13,000 SA health workers contract coronavirus

23 July 2020 5:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA