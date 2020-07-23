What’s Viral - Brothers jump from third floor window to escape fire

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Stride IT as a finalist, placing Tebogo Photoane on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
What is the role of social justice activists and civil society in times of a pandemic and a crisis? Bongani is joined by Mark Heywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen and social justice activistLISTEN TO PODCAST
It was Brian Joffe who was once quoted saying Gyms are so 2019. Because more people are more likely to exercise at home in the future. The gym and fitness industry has been hit hard by the lockdown regulations, losing billions of rands, and the sector remains closed under the current regulations.
But two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups, Planet Fitness and Virgin Active are ready to reopen under strict health protocols. And as the CEO of Planet Fitness put it in the Business Day yesterday: It’s a wrestle with time, circumstance, and a pandemic that depends on building strong immune systems, staying fit and keeping healthy.
Bongani joined by Manny Rivera, CEO of Planet Fitnessa and Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active Commercial Director.
There is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the country’s public finances, with the budget deficit and debt rising and tax revenue expected to drop by R300 billion. The question is where to for South Africa’s economy?
Lungisa Fuzile, the CEO of Standard Bank South Africa, says we should use the pandemic to urgently lay the foundation for economic recovery, or else run the risk of unsustainable debt and all the consequences that manifest from that.
Bongani joined Lungisa Fuzile CEO Standard Bank South Africa and Former DG at Treasury.
Bongani speaks to John Kani, Veteran Actor and Playwritght
Legendary Casting Agent, Moonyeenn Lee was instrumental in ensuring that South African actors were treated with the same star status as international actors on sets of South African movies. She was also the first South African to be on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which votes for the Oscars, and The Television Academy that votes on the Emmys.