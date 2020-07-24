What’s Viral - Titanic argument about Rose’s door has finally been settled in a hilarious

President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced that public schools in South Africa will take a four week break as parts of the country approach a peak in covid 19 infections. The President said the break is a precautionary measure to ensure schools don't become sites for the transmission of the virus. There are questions, however, about the rationale of the breaks, and the science and modelling data behind this decision, with the DA saying the decision was more in favour of unions at the cost of learners.



Bongnbi joined by Mathanzima Mweli Director-General in the Department of Basic Education

