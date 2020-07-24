What’s Viral - TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced THAT.FUN.FIT.FEST. as a finalist, placing Herkie du Preez on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last night announced that public schools in South Africa will take a four week break as parts of the country approach a peak in covid 19 infections. The President said the break is a precautionary measure to ensure schools don't become sites for the transmission of the virus. There are questions, however, about the rationale of the breaks, and the science and modelling data behind this decision, with the DA saying the decision was more in favour of unions at the cost of learners.
Bongnbi joined by Mathanzima Mweli Director-General in the Department of Basic Education
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
What is the role of social justice activists and civil society in times of a pandemic and a crisis? Bongani is joined by Mark Heywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen and social justice activistLISTEN TO PODCAST
It was Brian Joffe who was once quoted saying Gyms are so 2019. Because more people are more likely to exercise at home in the future. The gym and fitness industry has been hit hard by the lockdown regulations, losing billions of rands, and the sector remains closed under the current regulations.
But two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups, Planet Fitness and Virgin Active are ready to reopen under strict health protocols. And as the CEO of Planet Fitness put it in the Business Day yesterday: It’s a wrestle with time, circumstance, and a pandemic that depends on building strong immune systems, staying fit and keeping healthy.
Bongani joined by Manny Rivera, CEO of Planet Fitnessa and Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active Commercial Director.
