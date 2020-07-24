THAT.FUN.FIT.FEST.

It was Brian Joffe who was once quoted saying Gyms are so 2019. Because more people are more likely to exercise at home in the future. The gym and fitness industry has been hit hard by the lockdown regulations, losing billions of rands, and the sector remains closed under the current regulations.



But two of South Africa’s most popular gym groups, Planet Fitness and Virgin Active are ready to reopen under strict health protocols. And as the CEO of Planet Fitness put it in the Business Day yesterday: It’s a wrestle with time, circumstance, and a pandemic that depends on building strong immune systems, staying fit and keeping healthy.



Bongani joined by Manny Rivera, CEO of Planet Fitnessa and Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active Commercial Director.

