CRL Rights Commission brokers peace between warring factions of Independent Pentecostal Holiness Church

Today at 14:05
Matter of Fact with Africa Check - Death of 10 South African children doesn’t ‘completely disprove’ low risk of young people contracting Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kate Wilkinson - Deputy Chief Editor at Africa Check
125
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Science May Have Finally Explained The Reason Why We Still Get Goosebumps
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
125
Today at 15:16
EWN Hit 1: 5 PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING GATVOL CAPETONIAN PROTEST
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
125
Today at 16:10
New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
125
Today at 16:20
Netflix show on India's arranged marriages triggers online debate
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr. Vashna Jagarnath - Academic And Historian at ...
125
Today at 16:45
Cape teen creates groundbreaking algorithm to identify pneumonia
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Storm Rhoda
125
Today at 16:53
The Origins Centre museum goes virtual
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tammy Reynard, a curator at the Origins Centre
125
Today at 18:08
Anglo America Platinum interim results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
125
Today at 18:12
Santam to pay up R1-billion in urgent relief to policyholders in the hospitality, leisure and non-essential retail services industries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lizé Lambrechts - CEO at Santam
125
Today at 18:15
10 Good People can fix SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Barnes - Executive Chairman And Ceo at Purple Group and SA Post Office former CEO
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
125
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cordon - Senior Vice President for Middle East and Africa at Radisson Hotel Group
125
Today at 19:08
Has the Corona virus burst Airbnb's bubble?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Velma Corcoran - Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa
125
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chase Purdy - Food journalist and Author at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saki Macozoma - Chairman at Business & Anc National Execut
125
