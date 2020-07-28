The science behind dogs being trained to sniff out covid-19

For many years medical detection dogs, or bio-detection dogs have been used to detect substances such as explosives, illegal drugs, wildlife scat, currency, blood, and contraband electronics such as illicit mobile phones.



In the field of medicine, dogs have been trained to detect colon cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, malaria and Parkinson's by sniffing people's skin, bodily fluids, or breath. Now countries such as the UK, Germany and Chile and France are training dogs to detect people that may be infected with the coronavirus by sniffing their sweat, as reported by EWN last week.



It is believed that trained medical detection dogs could be the solution to the crisis in the lack of testing that many countries are facing during the coronavirus pandemic. Is this something South Africa can explore? What is the science behind the sniff?



Bongani joined by Charles Van Niekerk, Managing Director, Bio-Detection Canines.