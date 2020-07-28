What’s Viral - Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:05
Conflicts of interest in tender procurement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Paul Vorster - Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute
Today at 10:35
The LGBTIQ+ community and COVID19
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Keval Harie
Thomars Shamuyarira
Today at 11:05
World of Work- self-promotion in the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mich Atagana - Head Of Communications and Public Affairs at Google SA
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Vitamins and supplements explained
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Guilia Criscuolo
Today at 12:10
IMF Executive Board Approves US$4.3 Billion in Emergency Support to South Africa to Address the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lumkile Mondi
Today at 12:17
Black business chief blasts 'covidpreneurs' as PPE scandal grows
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Sandile Zungu - President at Black Business Council
Today at 12:23
Ms Khusela Diko takes leave of absence
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Karam Singh - Head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch
Today at 12:27
Varsity student struggles
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia - Director at Heaids Higher Education & Training Hiv/Aids Programme
Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia
Today at 12:37
Experts sound alarm over emissions in Pietermaritzburg as residents struggle to breathe
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
On International Hepatitis Day the spotlight falls on the treatment programmes whose sustainability is still threatened by lack of political will
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
Confirmed! Khoza announces PSL return date
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details. 27 July 2020 6:48 PM
View all Local
SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane reflects on the R70 billion loan granted to the country by the International Monetary Fund. 28 July 2020 9:01 AM
COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga Political analyst unpacks Khusela Diko been granted leave of absence over alleged tender irregularities by her husband's company. 28 July 2020 7:41 AM
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the... 27 July 2020 6:31 PM
View all Politics
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Business
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply! 27 July 2020 7:30 AM
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
Real estate royalty Herschel Jawitz comes clean about his money habits, beliefs Bruce Whitfield talks to Jawitz Properties CEO Herschel Jawitz about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...). 20 July 2020 8:13 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
What’s Viral - Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

What’s Viral - Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction

28 July 2020 8:08 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Racism in SA cricket

28 July 2020 8:34 AM

On Sunday, Cricket South Africa held its first cricket for social justice and nation-building meeting with more than 30 former players and coaches of colour in attempts to engage with the Black Lives Matter movement and address issues of discrimination.

 In attendance of that meeting was former Proteas Batsman, Alviro Petersen, who joined Bongani to discuss this.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The science behind dogs being trained to sniff out covid-19

28 July 2020 7:39 AM

For many years medical detection dogs, or bio-detection dogs have been used to detect substances such as explosives, illegal drugs, wildlife scat, currency, blood, and contraband electronics such as illicit mobile phones.

In the field of medicine, dogs have been trained to detect colon cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, malaria and Parkinson's by sniffing people's skin, bodily fluids, or breath. Now countries such as the UK, Germany and Chile and France are training dogs to detect people that may be infected with the coronavirus by sniffing their sweat, as reported by EWN last week.

It is believed that trained medical detection dogs could be the solution to the crisis in the lack of testing that many countries are facing during the coronavirus pandemic. Is this something South Africa can explore? What is the science behind the sniff?

Bongani joined by Charles Van Niekerk, Managing Director, Bio-Detection Canines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic?

28 July 2020 7:28 AM

Bongani joined by National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane speaking about IMF loan. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CRL Rights Commission brokers peace between warring factions of IPHChurch

27 July 2020 9:17 AM

Warring factions of the International Pentecost Holiness Church have agreed to resolve their differences and stop the violence. The agreement follows a meeting with the CRL Rights Commission on Friday. Two weeks ago, congregants were held hostage by 40 people from the one faction. At least 5 people died in the violence at the Zuurbekom Church.

According to the CRL Commission, lack of a clear succession plan led to the church attack. Its chairperson says Church leaders ought to have a proper succession plan in order to prevent conflict when they die.

Bongani joined by Professor David Mosoma, Chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge

27 July 2020 7:57 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What was the cost of the closure of the Scorpions?

27 July 2020 7:49 AM

In 2008, the ANC proposed that the Scorpions be disbanded and become part of the SAPS. Former president Jacob Zuma and his allies believed that the Scorpions were too powerful and used to fight political opponents of former President, Thabo Mbeki.

It was officially disbanded late in January 2009 by then President Kgalema Motlanthe, and replaced by the Hawks. This was one institution that had the capacity and independence to investigate and prosecute high-levels of corruption, known as the Directorate of Special Operations. Since it disbandment, South Africa has seen a surge in corruption with impunity.

Bongani joined by Pieter Du Toit, Assistant Editor, News24.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SIU gets cracking on COVID-19 related corruption investigations

27 July 2020 7:43 AM

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation that allows the SIU to investigate misuse of COVID-19. The SIU is now probing 90 companies and deals believed to be worth more than R2.2 billion involving the purchase of person protective equipment in the Gauteng Department of Health alone, the Sunday Times reported yesterday.

 If the SIU finds evidence that a criminal offence has been committed, it is obliged to refer such evidence to the prosecuting authority. It is also empowered to institute civil proceedings for the recovery of any damages or losses incurred by the state.

Bongani joined by Kaizer Kganyago, Spokesperson, Special Investigating Unit.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

THAT.FUN.FIT.FEST.

24 July 2020 9:24 AM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced THAT.FUN.FIT.FEST. as a finalist, placing Herkie du Preez on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic

24 July 2020 8:01 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19 crisis has become another tender bonanza - Dr Ralph Mathekga

Politics

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

Politics

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA records 452,529 COVID-19 cases as recoveries now at 61%

28 July 2020 9:23 AM

SA sovereignty intact, IMF loan will boost COVID-19 response - National Treasury

28 July 2020 9:01 AM

Malema: Zuma should have declined to speak at Mlangeni service

28 July 2020 8:40 AM

