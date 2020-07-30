DA in JHB calling for MMC Loyiso Masuku to be investigated

The DA Caucus in the City of Johannesburg has questioned the continuation of MMC Loyiso Masuku, wife of Health MEC Dr. Bandile Masuku, to serve as Leader of Executive Business, an office which oversees senior appointments. The DA alleges that MMC Loyiso Masuku oversaw the placement of the Diko’s onto JHB entity heads as the head of the Executive Business, to which the Diko’s said they assumed the roles based on merit and not political influence. Masuku is MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services in the City of Johannesburg.
In a council meeting, the DA has called on Mayor Geoff Makhubo to investigate all. COVID-19 related tenders, in the wake of the allegations implicating families of Loyiso Masuku and the Kusela Diko and amaBhaca King Thandisizwe Diko.
Bongani joined by Michael Sun, DA Deputy Caucus Leader in the City of Johannesburg.
Guest: David Frost, CEO of Southern Africa Tourism Services.
The Minister of Tourism says the R200 million set aside for relief for the tourism industry has been depleted and will be finding new ways to assist the sector. The industry has been hard hit with holiday and leisure facilities being shut down during the lockdown. This has resulted in millions of rands being lost in revenue.
The Minister also announced new measures under the lockdown level 3 restrictions including the leisure travel within provinces and the curfew extended to 22h00.
Bongani joined by Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism.
Over the past few weeks we’ve had the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim on the show. They’ve both reflected on how information about Covid-19 evolves, as we know more and more about this disease. This month, Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the isolation period those who have tested positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days from the time they exhibited symptoms.
We’ve also heard about a Durban woman who tested positive for Covid-19 again, three months after recovery, showing that people can still be reinfected with the virus after recovering from Covid-19.Three weeks ago, we spoke to Dr Dan Israel from the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration, who gave us advice and information on Covid-19. We’re joined again this morning by another doctor from the Gauteng GP Collaboration, Dr Sheri Fanaroff.
Bongani joined by Sheri Fanaroff, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.
Bongani joined by Frank Malaba, Actor, Playwright and a Published Poet.
The Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura, is expected to brief the media and the public on investigations by the Special Investigating Unit currently underway, including the specific investigation into the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment in the Gauteng Department of Health, which he requested in May this year.
This follows a post special PEC meeting of the ANC in Gauteng. This after the premier met with the SIU. What was the outcome of that meeting?
Bongani speaks to Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
A 20 year old woman’s life has been turned upside down after the delivery of her baby. Because of complications due to the treatment given, she has had to get both her hands and feet amputated. She is all alone in the hospital, with no support, no family visitations allowed, and will not all the help she can get for her new normal. Bongani speaks to Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical Registrar at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.
Bongani also speaks to Tshepo Mokheranyane, NEHAWU Provincial Secretary in Gauteng, about the union's report on the state of healthcare in the country.