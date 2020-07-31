#ASKTHEGP – the latest we know on Covid-19

Over the past few weeks we’ve had the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim on the show. They’ve both reflected on how information about Covid-19 evolves, as we know more and more about this disease. This month, Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the isolation period those who have tested positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days from the time they exhibited symptoms.



We’ve also heard about a Durban woman who tested positive for Covid-19 again, three months after recovery, showing that people can still be reinfected with the virus after recovering from Covid-19.Three weeks ago, we spoke to Dr Dan Israel from the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration, who gave us advice and information on Covid-19. We’re joined again this morning by another doctor from the Gauteng GP Collaboration, Dr Sheri Fanaroff.



Bongani joined by Sheri Fanaroff, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.