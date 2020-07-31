ASKTHEGP – the latest we know on Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
News24 launches new monthly subscription service Editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says they are quite late as most newspapers online, charge for a certain amount of content. 31 July 2020 1:32 PM
'Relevant ANC structures' dealing with MP Boy Mamabolo's threat to journalist Sunday World journalist Ngwako Malatji has opened two counts of intimidation against the Member of Parliament. 31 July 2020 11:50 AM
Gauteng acting health MEC takes on 'fighting COVID-19, saving lives' challenge Jacob Mamabolo in hot seat as Health MEC Bandile Masuku takes a leave of absence pending probe into corruption allegations. 30 July 2020 5:51 PM
Murder, sexual assault and common assault surge as Cele releases crime stats EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and ISS's Johan Burger reflect on the recent crime statistics released by the police ministry. 31 July 2020 1:16 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane hopeful that eased lockdown regulations will help tourism sector The tourism minister says is confident that the steps that the government has taken to help the sector will go a long way. 31 July 2020 12:39 PM
Presidency spokesperson's husband might not even be a recognised king Political analyst professor Somadoda Fikeni reflects on the status of Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko. 31 July 2020 7:38 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
Lapa Artisan Condiments aims to sauce up our lives Chef and businessman Tiisetso Sebola says the sauce can be used in any occassion. 31 July 2020 5:44 PM
More insurers ready to 'settle' business interruption claims Guardrisk's announced it will settle 700 small business claims, other insurance companies are following suit says Wendy Knowler. 29 July 2020 8:43 PM
Huge food market development at V&A 'will give smaller businesses a chance' The exciting new project at the V&A Waterfront is going ahead in anticipation of tourism opening up, says CEO David Green. 29 July 2020 7:40 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Concert goes online tonight Ray White on Afternoon Drive spoke to Jesse Clegg to find out what fans can expect. 31 July 2020 6:13 PM
[WATCH] 'I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing an unconscious driver from burning car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 July 2020 8:46 AM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
#ASKTHEGP – the latest we know on Covid-19

#ASKTHEGP – the latest we know on Covid-19

31 July 2020 7:37 AM

Over the past few weeks we’ve had the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim on the show. They’ve both reflected on how information about Covid-19 evolves, as we know more and more about this disease. This month, Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the isolation period those who have tested positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days from the time they exhibited symptoms.

 We’ve also heard about a Durban woman who tested positive for Covid-19 again, three months after recovery, showing that people can still be reinfected with the virus after recovering from Covid-19.Three weeks ago, we spoke to Dr Dan Israel from the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration, who gave us advice and information on Covid-19. We’re joined again this morning by another doctor from the Gauteng GP Collaboration, Dr Sheri Fanaroff.

Bongani joined by Sheri Fanaroff, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.


Reaction to new tourism guidelines

31 July 2020 9:25 AM

Guest: David Frost, CEO of Southern Africa Tourism Services.

New changes to tourism regulations

31 July 2020 8:38 AM

The Minister of Tourism says the R200 million set aside for relief for the tourism industry has been depleted and will be finding new ways to assist the sector. The industry has been hard hit with holiday and leisure facilities being shut down during the lockdown. This has resulted in millions of rands being lost in revenue.

The Minister also announced new measures under the lockdown level 3 restrictions including the leisure travel within provinces and the curfew extended to 22h00.

Bongani joined by Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism.

What’s Viral - I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute

31 July 2020 8:10 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

The Art of Facing Fear: A digital play

30 July 2020 9:20 AM

Bongani joined by Frank Malaba, Actor, Playwright and a Published Poet.

What’s Viral - If you want a theme song for your life, we just found the perfect one

30 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Where are we with the Covid-19 corruption investigations?

30 July 2020 7:35 AM

The Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura, is expected to brief the media and the public on investigations by the Special Investigating Unit currently underway, including the specific investigation into the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment in the Gauteng Department of Health, which he requested in May this year.

This follows a post special PEC meeting of the ANC in Gauteng. This after the premier met with the SIU. What was the outcome of that meeting?

Bongani speaks to Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

DA in JHB calling for MMC Loyiso Masuku to be investigated

30 July 2020 7:32 AM

The DA Caucus in the City of Johannesburg has questioned the continuation of MMC Loyiso Masuku, wife of Health MEC Dr. Bandile Masuku, to serve as Leader of Executive Business, an office which oversees senior appointments. The DA alleges that MMC Loyiso Masuku oversaw the placement of the Diko’s onto JHB entity heads as the head of the Executive Business, to which the Diko’s said they assumed the roles based on merit and not political influence. Masuku is MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services in the City of Johannesburg.

 In a council meeting, the DA has called on Mayor Geoff Makhubo to investigate all. COVID-19 related tenders, in the wake of the allegations implicating families of Loyiso Masuku and the Kusela Diko and amaBhaca King Thandisizwe Diko.

Bongani joined by Michael Sun, DA Deputy Caucus Leader in the City of Johannesburg.

What’s Viral - Great 'masks debate' by US TV anchors leaves us in stitches

29 July 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

A spotlight on South Africa's healthcare

29 July 2020 7:49 AM

A 20 year old woman’s life has been turned upside down after the delivery of her baby. Because of complications due to the treatment given, she has had to get both her hands and feet amputated. She is all alone in the hospital, with no support, no family visitations allowed, and will not all the help she can get for her new normal. Bongani speaks to Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical Registrar at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. 

Bongani also speaks to Tshepo Mokheranyane, NEHAWU Provincial Secretary in Gauteng, about the union's report on the state of healthcare in the country.

UPDATE: 66% recovery rate as COVID-19 death toll breaches 8,000 mark

World Local

'It is very dangerous for police service to not have stability in top position'

Politics

Casac calls for an independent dedicated anti-corruption agency

Local

Gun Free SA: South Africa is battling a surge in firearm-related deaths

31 July 2020 9:00 PM

Top cop Sitole says SANDF helped lower murder rate in gang-hit WC

31 July 2020 8:52 PM

KZN higher education condemns theft of funds from institutions

31 July 2020 8:41 PM

