What’s Gone Viral - My son has no flaws! : WeddingObjections

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:35
Scientists say it's time to rethink the booze ban
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 14:05
World Breastfeeding Week - The breast milk changes through different stages of a child's development
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Chantell Witten Registered Dietitian and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 18:08
SA corporates see "big wahala" in Nigeria. Africa's biggest grocery retailer, Shoprite is latest eye the exit sgn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Catering Business sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karen Short - Founder at By Word of Mouth
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book - 'The Power of Purpose: How to obliterate obstacles and triumph over impossible adversity'
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wright - Entrepreneur and speaker at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM (WAITING FOR EMAIL): Make Money Mondays - Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vusi Thembekwayo - Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur at ...
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Home Affairs extends validity of visas that expired during lockdown Mandy Wiener spoke to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to find out more. 3 August 2020 1:13 PM
Sadtu says it will not hesitate to seek school break if COVID-19 flares up The union will call on the department to say they should close down schools to ensure learners and teachers are not put in danger. 3 August 2020 1:12 PM
Mkhwebane says she’s been inundated by reports of service failures during COVID Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office also said 450 people have approached the chapter 9 institution, complaining that they were unfairly de... 3 August 2020 11:29 AM
Norma Gigaba's arrest by Hawks 'was done within confines of law' Spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains why his department apprehended her and says nothing was wrong with the action. 3 August 2020 1:02 PM
'Stop passing on inside information about tenders to families and friends only' President Cyril Ramaphosa pained by 'a businessperson who can inflate the price of a surgical mask by as much as 900%'. 3 August 2020 12:52 PM
'People hoped cadres can put eating tendencies aside and focus on saving lives' Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation on the governing party's corruption allegations against its members. 3 August 2020 11:37 AM
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
Zoom into an exciting debut webinar ‘Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener shares her experiences with you about the good ... the challenging and all those things that come with homeschooling. 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
'Thuma Nina' sends herself on a mission to bring cheer and laughter to the world Nina Hastie says we've been duped into thinking that the productions that we see on TV are drama series. 'No, they are not.' 2 August 2020 3:49 PM
There is a tendency to equate products by blacks with low quality - Liz Letsoalo Masodi Organics founder says buying local products elevates, quite literally, a product from the bottom of the shelf to the top. 1 August 2020 6:18 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Mother-in-law interjects during wedding vows, says her son has no flaws Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Kelly Khumalo talks music and her upcoming reality show Khumalo joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged to talk about letting cameras into her life as well as her music. 1 August 2020 12:44 PM
UPDATE: 180,532 COVID-19 cases for Gauteng to date, 126,784 recoveries The number of national recoveries so far is 347,227, which translates to a recovery rate of 68% with 3.036,779 tests conducted. 2 August 2020 10:54 PM
Apple delays release of new iPhone Ray White speaks to tech expert Aki Anastasiou to find out more about this. 31 July 2020 5:29 PM
Author Tsitsi Dangarembga and MDC's Fadzayi Mahere arrested during protest Security forces blocked roads leading into Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday to prevent anti-corruption protests. 31 July 2020 4:50 PM
'More people are killed by Mnangagwa's security forces than in Mugabe's era' Crisis Group senior consultant for Southern Africa Piers Pigou says violent protests have claimed many lives since January 2019. 31 July 2020 12:57 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
What's Gone Viral - My son has no flaws! : WeddingObjections

What's Gone Viral - My son has no flaws! : WeddingObjections

3 August 2020 8:02 AM

What's Gone Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn


Clarification of auto assessment process for taxpayers

3 August 2020 7:37 AM

Many of you will have received an SMS from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) over the past few days, indicating that your latest tax returns have been assessed. In an effort to get 3 million taxpayers to do online filing, Sars has managed to complete this auto assessment based on information the revenue service has at its disposal. This past Friday, we received some calls and messages from listeners who were not happy with their auto assessments. 
 
When we spoke to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter a couple of weeks ago, he told us about how the impact of the Covid-19 hard lockdown had made revenue collection more difficult, and how the auto assessment process aimed to make employers more compliant.

Bongani joined by Edward Kieswetter Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service

Reaction to new tourism guidelines

31 July 2020 9:25 AM

Guest: David Frost, CEO of Southern Africa Tourism Services.

New changes to tourism regulations

31 July 2020 8:38 AM

The Minister of Tourism says the R200 million set aside for relief for the tourism industry has been depleted and will be finding new ways to assist the sector. The industry has been hard hit with holiday and leisure facilities being shut down during the lockdown. This has resulted in millions of rands being lost in revenue.

The Minister also announced new measures under the lockdown level 3 restrictions including the leisure travel within provinces and the curfew extended to 22h00.

Bongani joined by Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism.

What's Viral - I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute

31 July 2020 8:10 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

#AskTheGP – The latest we know on Covid-19

31 July 2020 7:37 AM

Over the past few weeks we’ve had the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim on the show. They’ve both reflected on how information about Covid-19 evolves, as we know more and more about this disease. This month, Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the isolation period those who have tested positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days from the time they exhibited symptoms.

 We’ve also heard about a Durban woman who tested positive for Covid-19 again, three months after recovery, showing that people can still be reinfected with the virus after recovering from Covid-19.Three weeks ago, we spoke to Dr Dan Israel from the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration, who gave us advice and information on Covid-19. We’re joined again this morning by another doctor from the Gauteng GP Collaboration, Dr Sheri Fanaroff.

Bongani joined by Sheri Fanaroff, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.

The Art of Facing Fear: A digital play

30 July 2020 9:20 AM

Bongani joined by Frank Malaba, Actor, Playwright and a Published Poet.

What's Viral - If you want a theme song for your life, we just found the perfect one

30 July 2020 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn 

Where are we with the Covid-19 corruption investigations?

30 July 2020 7:35 AM

The Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura, is expected to brief the media and the public on investigations by the Special Investigating Unit currently underway, including the specific investigation into the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment in the Gauteng Department of Health, which he requested in May this year.

This follows a post special PEC meeting of the ANC in Gauteng. This after the premier met with the SIU. What was the outcome of that meeting?

Bongani speaks to Advocate Andy Mothibi, Head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)

DA in JHB calling for MMC Loyiso Masuku to be investigated

30 July 2020 7:32 AM

The DA Caucus in the City of Johannesburg has questioned the continuation of MMC Loyiso Masuku, wife of Health MEC Dr. Bandile Masuku, to serve as Leader of Executive Business, an office which oversees senior appointments. The DA alleges that MMC Loyiso Masuku oversaw the placement of the Diko’s onto JHB entity heads as the head of the Executive Business, to which the Diko’s said they assumed the roles based on merit and not political influence. Masuku is MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services in the City of Johannesburg.

 In a council meeting, the DA has called on Mayor Geoff Makhubo to investigate all. COVID-19 related tenders, in the wake of the allegations implicating families of Loyiso Masuku and the Kusela Diko and amaBhaca King Thandisizwe Diko.

Bongani joined by Michael Sun, DA Deputy Caucus Leader in the City of Johannesburg.

