Hawks make appointments to top management

Today at 13:35
Women's Month - Negotiating your salary
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 14:05
What is Facebook doing to prevent fake news, an boycott from advertisers ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Aïda Ndiaye - Public Policy Manager, Programs and Campaigns, EMEA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical Issues on your car
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:45
South Africans are more scare of unemployment than contracting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 15:52
Interview
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:45
Heineken not leaving SA as reported
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director
Today at 16:53
RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA
Today at 17:20
Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ralph Mathekga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
Cashbuild acquires the Building Company
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Werner De Jager - CEO at Cashbuild
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – macro geopolitical and economic trends
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Latest Local
Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing' Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us. 4 August 2020 12:07 PM
Act, Mr Ramaphosa! Cosatu wants special courts to tackle COVID-19 corruption On Monday, the federation released a statement expressing its concern over allegations of corruption against state officials. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
Soweto, Ivory Park affected as Eskom implements load reduction in four provinces In Gauteng, residents in many parts of Ivory Park and Soweto will be affected from 5pm until 10pm. 3 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Local
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings. 4 August 2020 8:02 AM
This is intimidation, this is a way to silence Norma Gigaba - Advocacy group EWN reporter Veronica Mokhoali says Wise 4 Africa supports Norma amid malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges. 3 August 2020 4:40 PM
View all Politics
Kodak shares soar as it pivots to manufacturing ingredients for Covid-19 drugs Kodak's repositioned itself so well, its share price jumped by more than 30% after already surging over 1000% in two days. 30 July 2020 8:52 PM
What does the contentious Regulation 28 mean for your retirement funds? On The Money Show, finance expert Warren Ingram explains why he believes the pros of the regulation outweigh the cons. 30 July 2020 8:23 PM
Tourism industry welcomes easing of regulations, 'but we need to do more soon' TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa responds to new measures that allow intra-provincial leisure travel and accommodation bookings. 30 July 2020 7:38 PM
View all Business
'Verify that the institution you want to study at is registered and accredited' Independent Institute of Education's Nola Payne unpacks factors pupils should consider when deciding on a tertiary institution. 4 August 2020 12:40 PM
There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19. 3 August 2020 3:27 PM
Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown' Mandy Wiener and her entertaining guest panel will share their experiences - and thankfully some great advice - around homeschooli... 3 August 2020 11:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] The Kiffness creates parody song about ANC Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 August 2020 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
View all Africa
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Hawks make appointments to top management

Hawks make appointments to top management

4 August 2020 7:33 AM

The Directorate for Priority Crime investigation, known as the Hawks, have made several appointments in their top management structures, which is expected to bring "committed leadership and stability" to the crime fighting organisation.

In a statement on Sunday, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said the appointments, which include three provincial heads, came into effect from 1 August.

Lebeya urged the management team and all Hawks members to support the new appointees in ensuring and realising the directorate's mandate, which is to prevent, combat and investigate national priority offences, such as serious organised crime, serious commercial crime and serious corruption.

Bongani speaks to Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Hawks Spokesperson.

 


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Eskom attempts to recoup funds from former executives lost to State Capture corruption

4 August 2020 9:18 AM

Bongani speaks to Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom National Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps over cliff into water

4 August 2020 8:16 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public protector inundated with Covid-19 related complaints

4 August 2020 7:30 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering launching an investigation into the abuse of Covid-19 public funds.

The Public Protector’s Office says that it has received complaints from as many as 450 people who say their applications for the 350 rand monthly social special relief grants were declined on unreasonable grounds. There have also been complaints calling for the Public Protector to investigate irregularities in several government procurement processes, which cost millions of rand.

Bongani speaks to Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Gone Viral - My son has no flaws! : WeddingObjections

3 August 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Clarification of auto assessment process for taxpayers

3 August 2020 7:37 AM

Many of you will have received an SMS from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) over the past few days, indicating that your latest tax returns have been assessed. In an effort to get 3 million taxpayers to do online filing, Sars has managed to complete this auto assessment based on information the revenue service has at its disposal. This past Friday, we received some calls and messages from listeners who were not happy with their auto assessments. 
 
When we spoke to Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter a couple of weeks ago, he told us about how the impact of the Covid-19 hard lockdown had made revenue collection more difficult, and how the auto assessment process aimed to make employers more compliant.

Bongani joined by Edward Kieswetter Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to new tourism guidelines

31 July 2020 9:25 AM

Guest: David Frost, CEO of Southern Africa Tourism Services.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New changes to tourism regulations

31 July 2020 8:38 AM

The Minister of Tourism says the R200 million set aside for relief for the tourism industry has been depleted and will be finding new ways to assist the sector. The industry has been hard hit with holiday and leisure facilities being shut down during the lockdown. This has resulted in millions of rands being lost in revenue.

The Minister also announced new measures under the lockdown level 3 restrictions including the leisure travel within provinces and the curfew extended to 22h00.

Bongani joined by Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - I have a surprise for you, tada!' Girl shaved head reveal is too cute

31 July 2020 8:10 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#AskTheGP – The latest we know on Covid-19

31 July 2020 7:37 AM

Over the past few weeks we’ve had the Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Professor Salim Abdool Karim on the show. They’ve both reflected on how information about Covid-19 evolves, as we know more and more about this disease. This month, Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that the isolation period those who have tested positive for Covid-19 has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days from the time they exhibited symptoms.

 We’ve also heard about a Durban woman who tested positive for Covid-19 again, three months after recovery, showing that people can still be reinfected with the virus after recovering from Covid-19.Three weeks ago, we spoke to Dr Dan Israel from the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration, who gave us advice and information on Covid-19. We’re joined again this morning by another doctor from the Gauteng GP Collaboration, Dr Sheri Fanaroff.

Bongani joined by Sheri Fanaroff, Member of the Gauteng General Practitioners Collaboration.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zoom into an exciting online event on ‘Parenting in Lockdown'

Lifestyle

It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko

Politics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption

Politics

EWN Highlights

Motshekga: Postponing academic year over COVID-19 is not an option

4 August 2020 12:54 PM

National Consumer Commission to ‘move fast’ in probing grocery pyramid scheme

4 August 2020 12:36 PM

Eskom can’t do nothing in the face of injustice – Mantshantsha

4 August 2020 12:03 PM

