Eskom attempts to recoup funds from former executives lost to state capture

702 FYI
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
125
Today at 12:05
Lebanon explosion rocks capital city Beirut
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mr Kabalan Frangieh- Ambassador of Lebanon in South Africa
Today at 12:10
numbers
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Lebanon Explosion: Journalist in Beirut tells us what is happening on the ground.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jihan Kaisi- Journalist based in Beirut
Today at 12:12
BAT court case begins
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 12:15
VPASA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Asanda Gcoyi - CEO at The Vapour Products Association of South Africa (VPASA
Today at 12:15
Explainer: Where are we now? Have we reached the peak?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology at WITS
Today at 12:23
WC lifestyle audits
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Cameron Dugmore - Communications Convener at National Planning Commission
Bonginkosi Madikizela - Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:27
Beirut explosion - what happened
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:27
Covid-19 corruption: ANC NEC embarrassed by allegations, says public outrage is justified
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pule Mabe- ANC National Spokesperson
Today at 12:37
SANPUD call for local support & funding to reduce the harms related to drug use (exacerbated by COVID-19)
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Angela MacBride, Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Today at 12:37
South Africans losing faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa's handling of Covid-19 - report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer- Ask Afrika CEO and founder.
Today at 12:40
Could the liquor ban be lifted soon?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kurt Moore - CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA)
Today at 12:45
Light SA Red to illuminate CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: news round-up & how events can successfully be hosted online
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
SCA tells government to respond to FITA's bid for appeal on tobacco ban by Friday
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 12:56
SA's national parks open for stayovers from next week
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Reynold Thakhuli- SAN Parks National Spokesperson
Today at 18:13
JSE results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Liberty results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
