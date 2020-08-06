Right of Reply: Life Esidimeni families owed 65 million rand

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangangwa has come guns blazing at his critics saying "bad apples" who had tried to divide citizens and weaken his country’s systems would be flushed out. In his briefing to the nation, he also called for unity in efforts to ease tensions. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused protesters of staging an insurrection and unleashed security forces in the two main cities of Harare and Bulawayo.



Over a hundred African writers are calling on the African Union and SADC to end their silence and suspend Zimbabwe. The crackdown on dissent comes as millions of Zimbabweans are on the brink of starvation caused by massive job losses brought about by a COVID 19 nationwide lockdown. Questions have been asked on what is SADC (the Southern African Development Community) doing about the situation in Zimbabwe,



Why is South Africa quiet? What are the obligations of SADC and the African Union to Zimbabweans?



Bongani speaks to Senator David Coltart, MDC Alliance Treasurer General, former Cabinet Minister in Zimbabwe and Tafadzwa Mugwadi, ZANU-PF Director of Information and Publicity.

arrow_forward