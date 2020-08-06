How is Vuyani Dance Theatre coping during lockdown?

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Jeff Radebe
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jeff Radebe
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:38
Why Tik-Tok is making the Trump administration nervous
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 11:05
You can now buy a cellphone for the price of a second hand car
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Bottomsley - Journalist at Business Insider
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk Listeners' Edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Glen Spambo
Khustaz Mtwentwe
Naledi Manyathela
Today at 11:32
Chess for Change project for Grade R's aids in brain development
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Howard Goldberg
Today at 12:10
Mboweni cuts emergency PPE procurement
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joe Maswanganyi
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP Portfolio Committee MP
Today at 12:23
amabungane on the gupta court orders
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Today at 12:27
Mike Marchant on what to so about corruption. Should there be an amnesty for disclosure
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Michael Marchant - Research Associate at Open Secrets Project
Today at 12:37
Street People policy review
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:40
Light SA Red illuminates CT in an effort to highlight the plight of local event & entertainment industry
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sharif Baker, Light SA Red
Shariff Baker - chair at Technical Production Services Association (TPSA)
Sharif Baker
Today at 12:45
Daily Maverick's Back to the Future initiative
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:09
MTN interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ralph Mupita - CFO at MTN Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: Bonds vs RSA retail Bonds
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
