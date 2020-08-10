Ahmed Kathrada Foundation 1956 History Project

A large army of 20 000 took part in the 1956 march to the Union Buildings, led by Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn. During the march, the women chanted “wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo, meaning, you strike the women, you strike a rock, you strike a woman.



The women were from different racial groups, clad in colourful regalia, some were carrying babies on their backs. But where are the 20 000 women who took part in the march? The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling for contributions of names of all those who took part in the women’s march.



Ray White joined by Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.