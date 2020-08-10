An Update on the Beirut Explosion

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Importance of financial literacy for women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Florbela Yates - Head at Momentum Investment Consulting
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 ; Theatre industry during a pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Ngcobo - Theatre Director And Producer at The Market Theatre
Today at 18:49
Dealing unequal pay gabs in households
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Abu Addae - co-founder and CEO at lifeCheq
Today at 19:08
SA consortium aims to add more beds to the national hospital capacity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dave Kruger - CEO at SACES
Today at 19:19
Business Book review: The Unicorn's Shadow by Ethan Mollick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces Gauteng one of the affected provinces alongside Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. 10 August 2020 5:16 PM
Gauteng COVID-19 numbers declining but province not out of the woods yet EWN reporter Bonga Dlulane says the government wants to ensure there are enough beds and at the same time conduct enough tests. 10 August 2020 4:57 PM
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about' Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa. 10 August 2020 3:53 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng records 143,068 COVID-19 recoveries from 192,767 cases The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 559,585. There were 6,670 new infections and the total number of deaths is 10,408. 9 August 2020 10:25 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
An Update on the Beirut Explosion

An Update on the Beirut Explosion

10 August 2020 8:35 AM

Thousands of Lebanese have been left to pick up the pieces, while protestors have clashed with the police over the deadly Beirut explosion. Protesters occupied government buildings to voice discontent with government accountability and the handling of the crisis, calling for fresh elections, arrests and resignations, and even a revolution. Beirut residents have blamed its government for the negligence and accused authorities of corruption and mismanagement

 The Lebanese Prime Minister says it is unacceptable that a shipment of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for 6 years without any preventative measures.

Ray White joined by Alex Crawford, Sky News Special Correspondent.


Growth & Rise of The Black Doek Moveme

10 August 2020 9:33 AM

Ray White joined by Dereleen James, Black Doek Movement spokesperson

What’s Viral - Two Gen-Z brothers being blown away by Phil Collnis son

10 August 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation 1956 History Project

10 August 2020 7:34 AM

A large army of 20 000 took part in the 1956 march to the Union Buildings, led by Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn. During the march, the women chanted “wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo, meaning, you strike the women, you strike a rock, you strike a woman.

The women were from different racial groups, clad in colourful regalia, some were carrying babies on their backs. But where are the 20 000 women who took part in the march? The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling for contributions of names of all those who took part in the women’s march.

Ray White joined by Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 winners' announcement

7 August 2020 9:13 AM

Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Entrepreneurship Activist speaks to Bongani Bingwa after he announces the winners in our 2020 Nedbank Business Ignite.

Lebanese Nationals living in SA

7 August 2020 8:29 AM

Though she was born and bred in South Africa and her umbilical cod very much attached to the South African soil, the DNA and blood that is in her veins is Lebanese.

Guest: Leanne Manas, Journalist & Morning Live Anchor

What’s Viral - Woman loses her wig while diving into pool

7 August 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

President Ramaphosa deploys a special envoy to Zimbabwe

7 August 2020 7:32 AM

After much agitation about the silence of the South African government in the face of reports of police brutality and the arrest of citizens, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he has appointed ANC Veteran Sydney Mufamadi and former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete as the Special Envoy to engage Zimbabwe over the situation. The DIRCO had said in tweets that it would step in only if help is needed.

To get reaction, Bongani joined by Terence Mukupe, Former Zimbabwe Deputy Finance Minister & former Zanu-PF MP.

How is Vuyani Dance Theatre coping during lockdown?

6 August 2020 9:21 AM

Under normal circumstances, the Vuyani Dance Theatre would be a hive of activity. The dancers of the company perform theatre work and corporate gigs. The company also teaches dancing and does a lot of outreach work. 

But since the country's lockdown began, Vuyani Dance Theatre has had to adapt to a new reality. 

Bongani speaks to Gregory Maqoma, founder & Executive Director at Vuyani Dance Theatre

What’s Viral - Hilariously bad driving lessons

6 August 2020 8:05 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Corrupt police officers 'use inside info at airport to steal drugs from mules'

Local

'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'

Entertainment

Eskom says load reduction back in four provinces

Local

Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away

Lifestyle Local

Zimbabwe president decries 'divisive falsehoods' over rights abuse claims

10 August 2020 6:14 PM

Makhura denies his family has PPE deals with govt

10 August 2020 6:00 PM

Streets of Khayelitsha ‘covered in sewage’

10 August 2020 5:18 PM

