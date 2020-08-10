What’s Viral - Two Gen-Z brothers being blown away by Phil Collnis son

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Ray White joined by Dereleen James, Black Doek Movement spokesperson
Thousands of Lebanese have been left to pick up the pieces, while protestors have clashed with the police over the deadly Beirut explosion. Protesters occupied government buildings to voice discontent with government accountability and the handling of the crisis, calling for fresh elections, arrests and resignations, and even a revolution. Beirut residents have blamed its government for the negligence and accused authorities of corruption and mismanagement
The Lebanese Prime Minister says it is unacceptable that a shipment of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for 6 years without any preventative measures.
Ray White joined by Alex Crawford, Sky News Special Correspondent.
A large army of 20 000 took part in the 1956 march to the Union Buildings, led by Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn. During the march, the women chanted “wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo, meaning, you strike the women, you strike a rock, you strike a woman.
The women were from different racial groups, clad in colourful regalia, some were carrying babies on their backs. But where are the 20 000 women who took part in the march? The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling for contributions of names of all those who took part in the women’s march.
Ray White joined by Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.
Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Entrepreneurship Activist speaks to Bongani Bingwa after he announces the winners in our 2020 Nedbank Business Ignite.
Though she was born and bred in South Africa and her umbilical cod very much attached to the South African soil, the DNA and blood that is in her veins is Lebanese.
Guest: Leanne Manas, Journalist & Morning Live Anchor
After much agitation about the silence of the South African government in the face of reports of police brutality and the arrest of citizens, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he has appointed ANC Veteran Sydney Mufamadi and former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete as the Special Envoy to engage Zimbabwe over the situation. The DIRCO had said in tweets that it would step in only if help is needed.
To get reaction, Bongani joined by Terence Mukupe, Former Zimbabwe Deputy Finance Minister & former Zanu-PF MP.
Under normal circumstances, the Vuyani Dance Theatre would be a hive of activity. The dancers of the company perform theatre work and corporate gigs. The company also teaches dancing and does a lot of outreach work.
But since the country's lockdown began, Vuyani Dance Theatre has had to adapt to a new reality.
Bongani speaks to Gregory Maqoma, founder & Executive Director at Vuyani Dance Theatre
