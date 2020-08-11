Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Masks with valves banned in certain cities and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 10:05
Zimbabwean government deny crisis in the country
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nick Mangwana
Today at 10:08
Trump's stimulus package and November elections
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector
Today at 10:33
Top trending stories in Business Insider
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:35
The role of universities and research in a pandemic
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Prof. Tawana Kupe
Today at 10:45
Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Maria Philippides, director at Norton Rose Fulbright
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Importance of Nutrition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Terry Harris - Head Dietician at Vitality
Today at 12:37
40% of contracts to women? Nay says DA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natasha Mazzone
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena The president’s condolences are extended to the Mabena family as well as the colleagues and friends of the late broadcaster. 10 August 2020 8:37 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
View all Local
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
Zuma apologises to Hanekom for 'known enemy agent' tweet Former president Jacob Zuma said on his official Twitter account that he “unconditionally withdraws” the allegation. 9 August 2020 4:50 PM
Enabling women to become financially independent will help curb GBV - Ramaphosa The president said in his Women's Day speech there are efforts to give women access to productive assets such as land. 9 August 2020 2:02 PM
View all Politics
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
Our Nedbank Business Ignite winners want to do business with YOU! From 50 finalists the three winners have been selected and they represent top adaptive thinking in business right now. 7 August 2020 9:18 AM
View all Business
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Pandemic parenting — hands on, hands-free and hands sanitised Mandy Wiener and guests share advice around the challenges a lot of us are facing when it comes to parenting during lockdown. 7 August 2020 5:35 PM
Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story. 5 August 2020 8:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
View all Sport
Power dynamics make women vulnerable when filming intimate scene - Rori Motuba Actress Rorisang Motuba says an intimacy coach must be brought on set to ensure everything that happens is mutually agreed on. 10 August 2020 5:08 PM
'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about' Actress Ayanda Borotho and one of South Africa’s best-known broadcasters Kate Turkington discuss being a woman in South Africa. 10 August 2020 3:53 PM
'Joko Ya Hao' inspired by the life and legacy of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Filmmaker and director Mmabatho Montsho says she chose 'people whose storytelling kind of matches mine'. 7 August 2020 6:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
View all World
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
View all Africa
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

11 August 2020 6:58 AM

The jammer is no more. The iconic DJ sadly died yesterday from a lung disease at the age of 51. His career spans over 31 years, which began in 1989 at Radio Bop in the Republic of Bophuthatswana, where he hosted afternoon and morning shows before moving to Studio Mix. He has worked at Metro FM, Highveld Stereo, Khaya FM, and found a home on Power-FM breakfast show, co-anchoring with Thabo Mdluli, who joins us now

Thabo Shole-Mashao is a well known broadcaster and producer who has worked with Bob in many areas in his career. Thabo was a producer when Bob moved from the music format to talk at Kaya FM. He also produced Mabena’s TV show called Young Lions Who Inspire me at Gau TV and was a contributor on his show 180 degrees with Bob Mabena before they would both work again together on Power FM.

Bongani joined by Thabo Mdluli, Bob Mabena’s former co-Anchor at Power FM andThabo Shole-Mashao, Broadcaster.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

Growth & Rise of The Black Doek Moveme

10 August 2020 9:33 AM

Ray White joined by Dereleen James, Black Doek Movement spokesperson

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An Update on the Beirut Explosion

10 August 2020 8:35 AM

Thousands of Lebanese have been left to pick up the pieces, while protestors have clashed with the police over the deadly Beirut explosion. Protesters occupied government buildings to voice discontent with government accountability and the handling of the crisis, calling for fresh elections, arrests and resignations, and even a revolution. Beirut residents have blamed its government for the negligence and accused authorities of corruption and mismanagement

 The Lebanese Prime Minister says it is unacceptable that a shipment of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for 6 years without any preventative measures.

Ray White joined by Alex Crawford, Sky News Special Correspondent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Two Gen-Z brothers being blown away by Phil Collnis son

10 August 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation 1956 History Project

10 August 2020 7:34 AM

A large army of 20 000 took part in the 1956 march to the Union Buildings, led by Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn. During the march, the women chanted “wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo, meaning, you strike the women, you strike a rock, you strike a woman.

The women were from different racial groups, clad in colourful regalia, some were carrying babies on their backs. But where are the 20 000 women who took part in the march? The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling for contributions of names of all those who took part in the women’s march.

Ray White joined by Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 winners' announcement

7 August 2020 9:13 AM

Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Entrepreneurship Activist speaks to Bongani Bingwa after he announces the winners in our 2020 Nedbank Business Ignite.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lebanese Nationals living in SA

7 August 2020 8:29 AM

Though she was born and bred in South Africa and her umbilical cod very much attached to the South African soil, the DNA and blood that is in her veins is Lebanese.

Guest: Leanne Manas, Journalist & Morning Live Anchor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Woman loses her wig while diving into pool

7 August 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa deploys a special envoy to Zimbabwe

7 August 2020 7:32 AM

After much agitation about the silence of the South African government in the face of reports of police brutality and the arrest of citizens, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he has appointed ANC Veteran Sydney Mufamadi and former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete as the Special Envoy to engage Zimbabwe over the situation. The DIRCO had said in tweets that it would step in only if help is needed.

To get reaction, Bongani joined by Terence Mukupe, Former Zimbabwe Deputy Finance Minister & former Zanu-PF MP.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How is Vuyani Dance Theatre coping during lockdown?

6 August 2020 9:21 AM

Under normal circumstances, the Vuyani Dance Theatre would be a hive of activity. The dancers of the company perform theatre work and corporate gigs. The company also teaches dancing and does a lot of outreach work. 

But since the country's lockdown began, Vuyani Dance Theatre has had to adapt to a new reality. 

Bongani speaks to Gregory Maqoma, founder & Executive Director at Vuyani Dance Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases

World Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of radio legend Bob Mabena

Local

'I hate the term GBV, it's like we're romanticising what we're talking about'

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Gr 7s return to school,NASGB calls for clarity on teachers with comorbidities

11 August 2020 6:46 AM

SA has recorded 563,598 coronavirus cases, recovery rate now at 74%

11 August 2020 5:57 AM

World surpasses 20mn coronavirus cases, WHO warns against despair

11 August 2020 5:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA