Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

The jammer is no more. The iconic DJ sadly died yesterday from a lung disease at the age of 51. His career spans over 31 years, which began in 1989 at Radio Bop in the Republic of Bophuthatswana, where he hosted afternoon and morning shows before moving to Studio Mix. He has worked at Metro FM, Highveld Stereo, Khaya FM, and found a home on Power-FM breakfast show, co-anchoring with Thabo Mdluli, who joins us now



Thabo Shole-Mashao is a well known broadcaster and producer who has worked with Bob in many areas in his career. Thabo was a producer when Bob moved from the music format to talk at Kaya FM. He also produced Mabena’s TV show called Young Lions Who Inspire me at Gau TV and was a contributor on his show 180 degrees with Bob Mabena before they would both work again together on Power FM.



Bongani joined by Thabo Mdluli, Bob Mabena’s former co-Anchor at Power FM andThabo Shole-Mashao, Broadcaster.