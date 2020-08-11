Newly Appointed IPID Head – Ipid appoints its first woman head

It is a difficult job of keeping check the guardians, the South African Police Service.



Last year the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) saw an increase in cases against the police and only managed 91 criminal convictions against more than 5000 case brought against the police. Police corruption, deaths as a result of police action and even rape while in police custody remain at worrying levels, and budget constraints affect the work of the police. Not only that, the IPID Act has still not been finalised since September 2018 bringing further delays of the issue of operational independence.



That is the scenario that the new IPID boss enters. In July, parliament’s police committee approved the appointment of Jennifer Ntlaseng as the first female head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The position has been vacant since Robert Mcbride’s departure in February 2019.



Bongani joined by Jennifer Ntlatseng, newly appointed Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)