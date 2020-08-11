What’s Viral - South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:15
Former finance minister Des van Rooyen testifies at Zondo commission
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Erin Bates - Freelance Journalist (Daily Maverick) at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Eskom play over R100million Covid-19 special bonus to its pensioners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Mateza - Chief Executive and Principal Officer at Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF)
Today at 18:50
R200bn scheme earmarked to help businesses negatively hit by lockdown only assisted 6.6% of them.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stuart Theobald - Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Head of Programming (and author of Africa's Billionaire's) at CNBC Africa
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : How it works: News gathering and evolution of news consumption
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adriaan Basson
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year De Ruyter briefed the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday on the parastatal's turnaround strategy. 11 August 2020 5:41 PM
School governing bodies association wants clarity on teachers with comorbidities Matakanye Matakanya says despite directives from the department of education there are still questions that need answers. 11 August 2020 5:25 PM
Funeral costs increase by as mush as 25% because of PPE expenses Avbob general manager Pieter van der Westhuizen says have hired more people and converted shipping containers to cold rooms. 11 August 2020 5:14 PM
Van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile before he takes stand at Zondo commission EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on what is happening at the state capture commission. 11 August 2020 1:06 PM
What is happening in Zim is self-evident, it requires no denial - rights lawyer Zimbabwe government spokesman Nick Mangwana denies that there are human rights violations happening in that country. 11 August 2020 11:24 AM
'Eradicate chauvinism, sexism and patriarchy. They enable oppression of women' In his "From The Desk of the President" column, Cyril Ramaphosa unpacks a number of commitments made under Generation Equality. 10 August 2020 9:01 AM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
Premier Winde calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted in WC Following a cabinet meeting, Winde said that the province had sufficient health capability to manage COVID-19 patients. 7 August 2020 5:32 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:42 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
[WATCH] South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] The late Bob Mabena's profound thoughts on life and death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2020 8:39 AM
UPDATE: SA now has 417,200 (74%) COVID-19 recoveries from 563,598 cases There were 16,911 tests conducted and 3,740 new infections. Gauteng has 145,776 recoveries from 193,561 infections to date. 10 August 2020 11:46 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
It's far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Podcasts

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
What’s Viral - South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches

What’s Viral - South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge leaves us in stitches

11 August 2020 8:25 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn


Newly Appointed IPID Head – Ipid appoints its first woman head

11 August 2020 8:22 AM

It is a difficult job of keeping check the guardians, the South African Police Service.

 Last year the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) saw an increase in cases against the police and only managed 91 criminal convictions against more than 5000 case brought against the police. Police corruption, deaths as a result of police action and even rape while in police custody remain at worrying levels, and budget constraints affect the work of the police. Not only that, the IPID Act has still not been finalised since September 2018 bringing further delays of the issue of operational independence.

 That is the scenario that the new IPID boss enters. In July, parliament’s police committee approved the appointment of Jennifer Ntlaseng as the first female head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The position has been vacant since Robert Mcbride’s departure in February 2019.

Bongani joined by Jennifer Ntlatseng, newly appointed Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)

Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

11 August 2020 6:58 AM

Bob "The Jammer" Mabena is no more. The iconic DJ died from cardiac arrest at the age of 51. His career spans over 31 years, and began in 1989 at Radio Bop. Bongani pays tribute to Bob Mabena with those who knew and worked closely with him. 

Growth & Rise of The Black Doek Moveme

10 August 2020 9:33 AM

Ray White joined by Dereleen James, Black Doek Movement spokesperson

An Update on the Beirut Explosion

10 August 2020 8:35 AM

Thousands of Lebanese have been left to pick up the pieces, while protestors have clashed with the police over the deadly Beirut explosion. Protesters occupied government buildings to voice discontent with government accountability and the handling of the crisis, calling for fresh elections, arrests and resignations, and even a revolution. Beirut residents have blamed its government for the negligence and accused authorities of corruption and mismanagement

 The Lebanese Prime Minister says it is unacceptable that a shipment of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for 6 years without any preventative measures.

Ray White joined by Alex Crawford, Sky News Special Correspondent.

What’s Viral - Two Gen-Z brothers being blown away by Phil Collnis son

10 August 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation 1956 History Project

10 August 2020 7:34 AM

A large army of 20 000 took part in the 1956 march to the Union Buildings, led by Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn. During the march, the women chanted “wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo, meaning, you strike the women, you strike a rock, you strike a woman.

The women were from different racial groups, clad in colourful regalia, some were carrying babies on their backs. But where are the 20 000 women who took part in the march? The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling for contributions of names of all those who took part in the women’s march.

Ray White joined by Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.

Nedbank Business Ignite with 702 winners' announcement

7 August 2020 9:13 AM

Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Entrepreneurship Activist speaks to Bongani Bingwa after he announces the winners in our 2020 Nedbank Business Ignite.

Lebanese Nationals living in SA

7 August 2020 8:29 AM

Though she was born and bred in South Africa and her umbilical cod very much attached to the South African soil, the DNA and blood that is in her veins is Lebanese.

Guest: Leanne Manas, Journalist & Morning Live Anchor

What’s Viral - Woman loses her wig while diving into pool

7 August 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Court rules that VBS findings against Msiza are unconstitutional

Local

Funeral costs increase by as mush as 25% because of PPE expenses

Local

School governing bodies association wants clarity on teachers with comorbidities

Local

Eskom's Andre de Ruyter says power cuts to continue until next year

Local

De Ruyter: Eskom may be able to recover all the funds from ex-execs, Guptas

11 August 2020 5:28 PM

Nehawu to continue with planned protests over safety of healthcare workers

11 August 2020 4:29 PM

CT restaurants: No evidence of onsite alcohol use adding to trauma cases

11 August 2020 4:24 PM

