Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

Bob "The Jammer" Mabena is no more. The iconic DJ died from cardiac arrest at the age of 51. His career spans over 31 years, and began in 1989 at Radio Bop. Bongani pays tribute to Bob Mabena with those who knew and worked closely with him.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
It is a difficult job of keeping check the guardians, the South African Police Service.
Last year the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) saw an increase in cases against the police and only managed 91 criminal convictions against more than 5000 case brought against the police. Police corruption, deaths as a result of police action and even rape while in police custody remain at worrying levels, and budget constraints affect the work of the police. Not only that, the IPID Act has still not been finalised since September 2018 bringing further delays of the issue of operational independence.
That is the scenario that the new IPID boss enters. In July, parliament’s police committee approved the appointment of Jennifer Ntlaseng as the first female head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The position has been vacant since Robert Mcbride’s departure in February 2019.
Bongani joined by Jennifer Ntlatseng, newly appointed Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)
Ray White joined by Dereleen James, Black Doek Movement spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thousands of Lebanese have been left to pick up the pieces, while protestors have clashed with the police over the deadly Beirut explosion. Protesters occupied government buildings to voice discontent with government accountability and the handling of the crisis, calling for fresh elections, arrests and resignations, and even a revolution. Beirut residents have blamed its government for the negligence and accused authorities of corruption and mismanagement
The Lebanese Prime Minister says it is unacceptable that a shipment of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for 6 years without any preventative measures.
Ray White joined by Alex Crawford, Sky News Special Correspondent.
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST
A large army of 20 000 took part in the 1956 march to the Union Buildings, led by Lillian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn. During the march, the women chanted “wathint' abafazi, wathint' imbokodo, meaning, you strike the women, you strike a rock, you strike a woman.
The women were from different racial groups, clad in colourful regalia, some were carrying babies on their backs. But where are the 20 000 women who took part in the march? The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is calling for contributions of names of all those who took part in the women’s march.
Ray White joined by Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, Board member of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation.
Matsi Modise, Entrepreneur and Entrepreneurship Activist speaks to Bongani Bingwa after he announces the winners in our 2020 Nedbank Business Ignite.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Though she was born and bred in South Africa and her umbilical cod very much attached to the South African soil, the DNA and blood that is in her veins is Lebanese.
Guest: Leanne Manas, Journalist & Morning Live Anchor
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” FairbairnLISTEN TO PODCAST