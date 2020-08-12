Calls for the NYDA board selection to be reviewed

The Clement Manyathela Show
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 10:05
The Healing Hour
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:05
Interview
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:33
Dariusz Dziewanski: what my research into 'Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo' revealed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 12:40
The long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions- virtual public webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE:: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Ceramic Industries
