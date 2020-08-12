Covid-19 in South Africa on a downward trend?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Enough is enough! SA 1st forum civil society handover demands to NPA to act on corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Today at 10:05
The Healing Hour
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 10:08
COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Cartoon drawing courses
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
ISIS members linked to new years eve mosque attack in Verulam KZN, evading arrest..How active are ISIS cells in SA?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jasmine Oppermann
Today at 11:05
Interview
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant
Today at 11:05
Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-What is the mood of SA businesses at the moment?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 12:33
Dariusz Dziewanski: what my research into 'Cape Town gangsters who use extreme violence to operate solo' revealed
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darius Dziewanski - researcher at the School of Oriental and African Studies at University of London
Today at 12:40
The long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions- virtual public webinar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk: How has online learning been revolutionized by COVID 19?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yashmita Bhana - Founder & MD at Nihka Technology Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE:: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Consumer Corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Booth - CEO at Ceramic Industries
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence. 12 August 2020 8:00 AM
UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted The number of national recoveries so far is 426,125, which translates to a recovery rate of 75%. Gauteng has 150,082 recoverie... 11 August 2020 10:38 PM
Funeral costs increase by as much as 25% because of PPE expenses Avbob general manager Pieter van der Westhuizen says have hired more people and converted shipping containers to cold rooms. 11 August 2020 5:52 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
Eskom pensioners receive Covid 19-relief bonuses totalling R104m The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom's Linda Mateza about the once-off payment to its pensioners. 11 August 2020 7:25 PM
Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told Lungisa Fuzile (former National Treasury DG) tore into former minister Des van Rooyen's performance and choice of advisers. 11 August 2020 6:43 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Pyramid schemes: It's greed, you think you stand a better chance than the others National Consumer Commission director of prosecutions Joseph Selolo says you can't be naive or claim to be duped. 8 August 2020 2:44 PM
'Some women are even scared to become moms because it might impact their career' Talent strategist, leadership expert and executive coach Anja van Beek gives her take on the motherhood penalty. 11 August 2020 5:48 PM
Veteran broadcaster Bob Mabena passes away Tributes and condolence messages have been pouring in since the news broke. 10 August 2020 5:42 PM
Enjoy Zonke's virtual concert with the State Theatre The talented musician tells Refiloe Mpakanyane she hopes the audience will give her love through their lenses. 9 August 2020 3:00 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium side Anderlecht Senior journalist for the Sheffield Star says there is more to come from the Bafana Bafana star. 6 August 2020 2:58 PM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mother reading dirty text from son's girlfriend leave us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:33 AM
Bob Mabena was generous in spirit and allowed everybody to shine - Penny Lebyane Radio and TV personality Penny Lebyane remembers South African radio and television veteran Bob Mabena. 11 August 2020 3:25 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Covid-19 in South Africa on a downward trend?

Covid-19 in South Africa on a downward trend?

12 August 2020 7:41 AM

The worst of the Covid-19 pandemic's first wave is over as South Africa sees a drop in the number of daily infections since the peak in July 24 and the field hospitals have not been filled to capacity. It is expected that a relaxation of lockdown regulations could come as early as this week, after yesterday’s meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

But the Health Minister has warned of the possibility of a second wave. Are we out of the woods?

Bongani joined by Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.


What’s Viral - Mother-in-law reads wife's 'dirty' text message to her husband

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Calls for the NYDA board selection to be reviewed

12 August 2020 6:59 AM

An online petition calling for the NYDA Board selection process to be reviewed is gaining momentum. Youths and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are calling on the President and National Assembly Speaker to dissolve the appointment process of the new NYDA board.

 They say that the process was predetermined, unfair and unconstitutional, with a noticeable political party imbalance. Last week, the Parliamentary Joint Sub-Committee on the NYDA recommended the following for the NYDA Board: Sifiso Mtsweni; Karabo Mohale; Thuthukile Zuma; Paballo Ponoane; Lukhona Afika Mnguni; Avela Mjajubana; Molaoli Sekake.

Bongani joined Sabelo Chalufu, Political, law and business commentator.

Slipper Day goes Virtual

12 August 2020 6:55 AM

Bongani speaks to Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach For A Dream.

What’s Viral - South Africans taking on the #InfluencerChallenge

11 August 2020 8:25 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Newly Appointed IPID Head – Ipid appoints its first woman head

11 August 2020 8:22 AM

It is a difficult job of keeping check the guardians, the South African Police Service.

 Last year the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) saw an increase in cases against the police and only managed 91 criminal convictions against more than 5000 case brought against the police. Police corruption, deaths as a result of police action and even rape while in police custody remain at worrying levels, and budget constraints affect the work of the police. Not only that, the IPID Act has still not been finalised since September 2018 bringing further delays of the issue of operational independence.

 That is the scenario that the new IPID boss enters. In July, parliament’s police committee approved the appointment of Jennifer Ntlaseng as the first female head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. The position has been vacant since Robert Mcbride’s departure in February 2019.

Bongani joined by Jennifer Ntlatseng, newly appointed Head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)

Bob Mabena: SA reacts to the loss of a legend

11 August 2020 6:58 AM

Bob "The Jammer" Mabena is no more. The iconic DJ died from cardiac arrest at the age of 51. His career spans over 31 years, and began in 1989 at Radio Bop. Bongani pays tribute to Bob Mabena with those who knew and worked closely with him. 

Growth & Rise of The Black Doek Moveme

10 August 2020 9:33 AM

Ray White joined by Dereleen James, Black Doek Movement spokesperson

An Update on the Beirut Explosion

10 August 2020 8:35 AM

Thousands of Lebanese have been left to pick up the pieces, while protestors have clashed with the police over the deadly Beirut explosion. Protesters occupied government buildings to voice discontent with government accountability and the handling of the crisis, calling for fresh elections, arrests and resignations, and even a revolution. Beirut residents have blamed its government for the negligence and accused authorities of corruption and mismanagement

 The Lebanese Prime Minister says it is unacceptable that a shipment of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate has been present for 6 years without any preventative measures.

Ray White joined by Alex Crawford, Sky News Special Correspondent.

What’s Viral - Two Gen-Z brothers being blown away by Phil Collnis son

10 August 2020 8:17 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

Local

Thank God van Rooyen wasn't finance minister for longer, Zondo commission told

Business Politics

UPDATE: SA records 2,511 new COVID-19 cases out of 11,483 tests conducted

World Local

EWN Highlights

Cash-strapped NSA promised additional funding by GP education

12 August 2020 9:34 AM

EC govt lifestyle audit: Mabuyane reiterates importance of ‘clean’ leadership

12 August 2020 9:06 AM

Scientists assure public SA's COVID vaccine trial safe as over 1k people enrol

12 August 2020 9:00 AM

