Promoting women in science

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk with Clement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Bongani Bingwa - Afternoon Drive host at Primedia Broadcasting
Azania Mosaka
Today at 11:05
How we re-imagine education for the future in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:32
Solly Moeng- SA's need for Visionary leaders,
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Solly Moeng
Today at 12:05
Is South Africa really ready for level 2?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration & Management
Today at 12:10
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Today at 12:10
Mkhwebane, Parliament square off in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:15
LIVE: Dipping into State Capture Live to see who the secret witness will be...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Hand over memorandum to NPA to demand they TAKE ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION, NOW!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Today at 12:23
DCJ Postpones the cross examination of Mr McBride and also Mr Ncube's evidence for next Thursday, The commission now adjourns until 12:00 pm to hear the evidence of the witness whom their name is not revealed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
SERI AND C-19 PEOPLE'S COALITION HOLD WEBINAR IN COMMEMORATION OF 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:37
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: insights into understanding cash flow for any business in an uncertain economic environment.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
Tears Foundation receives Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Foundation Dis-Chem will help the foundation with a R120,000 donation to help maintain the call centre and whatever else may be needed. 13 August 2020 10:46 AM
Is SA ready move to lockdown Level 2? Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too. 13 August 2020 8:22 AM
Is Ramaphosa ready to announce Level 2? What an economist would like him to say The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 12 August 2020 6:51 PM
PP takes Parliament to court over bid to remove her, calls bid unconstitutional News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber reflects on the court case between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the National Assembly. 12 August 2020 1:09 PM
R200b Covid-19 loan scheme's paid out only R13b. Can a makeover get it to work? Since it launched in May, the scheme's helped only 6.6% of businesses it targets. Will recent changes lead to improvement? 11 August 2020 8:48 PM
'Some restaurants are holding on to waiters' tips to claw back their losses' Yes, restaurants are struggling, but that doesn't make it ok to shortchange staff says Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 12 August 2020 7:53 PM
Have you been auto-assessed by Sars? Here's what you need to know Tax expert Thamsanqa Msiza (Tax Consulting South Africa) tells The Money Show what taxpayers need to check and be aware of. 12 August 2020 7:34 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
It has not been a good year for rubber The wheels may be coming off for the substance gets us around the world 12 August 2020 7:15 PM
Lobola: 'Traditions over the years managed to bring stability into our homes' Clement Manyathela speaks to heritage consultant Mbuso Khoza to find out more about the consequences of not paying lobola. 12 August 2020 12:27 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
Ramaphosa congratulates Brad Binder on his MotoGP victory The motorcycle racer flew the South African flag high with his first win in the MotoGP premier class on Sunday. 9 August 2020 5:14 PM
SA soccer season returns with Nedbank Cup semi-finals today Baroka and Bloem Celtic will be part of South African football history when they play the first professional game of football in t... 8 August 2020 12:02 PM
Video of man beating death, winning 250k lottery in 1998 goes viral again Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:54 AM
Woman disgusted after receiving text from delivery guy asking if she was single Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2020 8:53 AM
[WATCH] Woman using paint roller to apply sunscreen on back leaves us intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 August 2020 8:34 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate rises to 75.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 432,029, which translates to a recovery rate of 75.9%. Gauteng has 152,061 recoveries. 12 August 2020 10:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It's far less risky to lend to
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work. 5 August 2020 8:54 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Promoting women in science

Promoting women in science

13 August 2020 9:27 AM

Guest: Mmantsae Moche Diale, Associate Professor of Physics, University of Pretoria


What’s Viral - Shopper ‘sent text from delivery driver asking her if she is single

13 August 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Is South Africa ready to move to lockdown Level 2?

13 August 2020 7:45 AM

Unconfirmed reports are speculating that South Africa could move to lockdown level 2 of the restriction, as the country experiences a downward trend in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. It is reported that a Directors-general meeting has suggested that almost all sectors of the economy be reopened.

 Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council to discuss the country’s recovery plan. If the country does reopen the economy, what economy are we going back to?

Bongani joined by Dr Miriam Altman, Economist, Convenor of the COVID-19 Economists group and UJ prof of 4IR practice and Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa and member of the Business4 South Africa.

KZN sugarcane killings

13 August 2020 7:04 AM

A fifth body has been found in the sugarcane fields of Mtwalume in KZN, just 24 hours after another badly decomposed body of a woman in the Nomakhanzana sugarcane fields.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of a serial killer on the loose.  The two bodies were found about half a kilometre apart. The IFP in the area and other councillors are calling on a National Police Task team to investigate the killing of women.

Bongani speaks to Sfundo Ngwane, Ugu District IFP Chairperson.

DIS-CHEM RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS

13 August 2020 5:21 AM

Guests: Mara Glennie, Founder of TEARS Foundation

Dis-chem Representative – Sherry Saltzman

The National School of Arts in financial distress

12 August 2020 9:41 AM

Guest: Gary Natali, Principal at the National School of Arts.

What’s Viral - Mother-in-law reads wife's 'dirty' text message to her husband

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 

Covid-19 in South Africa on a downward trend?

12 August 2020 7:41 AM

The worst of the Covid-19 pandemic's first wave is over as South Africa sees a drop in the number of daily infections since the peak in July 24 and the field hospitals have not been filled to capacity. It is expected that a relaxation of lockdown regulations could come as early as this week, after yesterday’s meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

But the Health Minister has warned of the possibility of a second wave. Are we out of the woods?

Bongani joined by Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health.

Calls for the NYDA board selection to be reviewed

12 August 2020 6:59 AM

An online petition calling for the NYDA Board selection process to be reviewed is gaining momentum. Youths and the Democratic Alliance (DA) are calling on the President and National Assembly Speaker to dissolve the appointment process of the new NYDA board.

 They say that the process was predetermined, unfair and unconstitutional, with a noticeable political party imbalance. Last week, the Parliamentary Joint Sub-Committee on the NYDA recommended the following for the NYDA Board: Sifiso Mtsweni; Karabo Mohale; Thuthukile Zuma; Paballo Ponoane; Lukhona Afika Mnguni; Avela Mjajubana; Molaoli Sekake.

Bongani joined Sabelo Chalufu, Political, law and business commentator.

Slipper Day goes Virtual

12 August 2020 6:55 AM

Bongani speaks to Julia Sotirianakos, CEO of Reach For A Dream.

'It's incredible that suspended DG continues get salary instead of being fired'

Local

Is SA ready move to lockdown Level 2?

Local

And it's back, Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding from 8am

Local

‘Don’t walk alone’, say KZN police amid suspected serial murders in uMthwalume

13 August 2020 10:37 AM

SA has more than 11,000 COVID-19 deaths after 259 more people die

13 August 2020 10:09 AM

Rights organisations decry treatment of inmates at Zim’s Chikhurubi prison

13 August 2020 9:57 AM

