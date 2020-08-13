Promoting women in science

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk with Clement
The Clement Manyathela Show
Bongani Bingwa - Afternoon Drive host at Primedia Broadcasting
Azania Mosaka
125
Today at 11:05
How we re-imagine education for the future in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:32
Solly Moeng- SA's need for Visionary leaders,
Today with Kieno Kammies
Solly Moeng
Today at 12:05
Is South Africa really ready for level 2?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Prof Alex van den Heever, Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration & Management
Today at 12:10
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Today at 12:10
Mkhwebane, Parliament square off in court
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:15
LIVE: Dipping into State Capture Live to see who the secret witness will be...
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
Hand over memorandum to NPA to demand they TAKE ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION, NOW!
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Rod Solomons, Convenor - SA First Forum
Rod Solomons
Today at 12:23
DCJ Postpones the cross examination of Mr McBride and also Mr Ncube's evidence for next Thursday, The commission now adjourns until 12:00 pm to hear the evidence of the witness whom their name is not revealed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Bonteheuwel community group takes flak from DA council
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Nadia Mayman De Grass
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
SERI AND C-19 PEOPLE'S COALITION HOLD WEBINAR IN COMMEMORATION OF 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF MARIKANA MASSACRE
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Theto Mahlakoana- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:34
What are the long-term implications of Covid-19 for the rule of law and public trust in state institutions?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Adv Elaine Zungu - The Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal at Npa (National Prosecuting Authority
Today at 12:37
Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increas
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Sikonathi Mantshantsha- Eskom Spokesperson
Today at 12:40
Covid's impact of employee health and wellbeing on an organisation's bottom line.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
What Do Your Womenomics Look Like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Olwethu Leshabane
Olwethu Leshabane - founder at The Womenomics
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature: FOMO investment strategy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: insights into understanding cash flow for any business in an uncertain economic environment.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
