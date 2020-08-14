What’s Viral - Teen begs for help after her miniature pinscher was mauled to death

Last night, the Presidency announced that Nedlac, the National Economic Development and Labour Council, has set up a high-level working team to help recover the country’s economic recovery. Throughout the lockdown, you’ve heard of and seen the serious hurt the Covid-19 pandemic has had on South Africa’s economy. This has worsened even more the pre-existing challenges to the country’s economy.



On this show, you as the listener, business leaders, government officials and labour representatives have spoken about the state of the economy during this lockdown.



Bongani joined by Lisa Seftel, NEDLAC Executive Director.

