What is the scientific logic for the easing of lockdown regulations?

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits". 17 August 2020 6:40 PM
Leadership role: Wits ranked as top university in Africa Outgoing Vice-chancellor Adam Habib says it's important that our institutions have capacity to produce world-class technologies. 17 August 2020 6:16 PM
UP's Junior Tukkie programme offering free online lessons in maths and science The University of Pretoria lessons are open to Grade 12 pupils from all around South Africa. 17 August 2020 5:40 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
Ntuli dares Steenhuisen to a TV debate, says this is 'an opportune time' The DA party leadership candidate has challenged interim party leader John Steenhuisen to a series of televised public debates. 17 August 2020 5:59 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Sasol’s US dollar debt-mountain swells as it reports heavy losses (R91.3bn) It's been a horrendous year for Sasol. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Fleetwood Grobler. 17 August 2020 6:26 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Bob Mabena to be laid to rest today The icon, who passed away earlier this week, has been described as a giant in the media industry and the benchmark of radio. 15 August 2020 8:09 AM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries reach almost 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 472,377, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 159,712 recoveries. 16 August 2020 9:03 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What is the scientific logic for the easing of lockdown regulations?

What is the scientific logic for the easing of lockdown regulations?

17 August 2020 7:38 AM

As of midnight today, South Africa will move to alert level 2 of the regulations, which will some of the restrictions including the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes and interprovincial travel lifted. This as the government tried to balance health and resuscitating an economy that was on ICU. The President says new confirmed cases have dropped from a peak of 12000 a day to an average of 5000 case a day

Guest: Prof. Shabir Madhi, Wits University 


The Africa Report

17 August 2020 8:46 AM

Guest: Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa Editor of the Africa Report

World View with Adam Gilchrist

17 August 2020 8:35 AM
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn

17 August 2020 8:04 AM
Political Desk

17 August 2020 7:10 AM

In efforts to restore its credibility, The National Prosecuting Authority is setting up an internal Office of Complaints and Ethics in the office of the National Director Public Prosecutions. This follows the dropping of racketeering charges against KZN Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) head, Johan Booysen. However, the two individuals, Advocate Moipone Noko and Advocates Sello Maema, were found by an investigation to have lied and conspired to charge Booysen and his men, and are still at the employ of the NPA. Does the President’s powers of appointments hinder the work of the NPA. 

Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head

MaXhosa Africa opens new store at V&A Waterfront

14 August 2020 11:23 AM

Bongani Bingwa catches up with Laduma Ngxokolo, founder and designer at MaXhosa Africa. 

What’s Viral - Teen begs for help after her miniature pinscher was mauled to death

14 August 2020 8:23 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Solutions to recover the country’s economy

14 August 2020 7:31 AM

Last night, the Presidency announced that Nedlac, the National Economic Development and Labour Council, has set up a high-level working team to help recover the country’s economic recovery.  Throughout the lockdown, you’ve heard of and seen the serious hurt the Covid-19 pandemic has had on South Africa’s economy. This has worsened even more the pre-existing challenges to the country’s economy.

On this show, you as the listener, business leaders, government officials and labour representatives have spoken about the state of the economy during this lockdown.

Bongani joined by Lisa Seftel, NEDLAC Executive Director.

Promoting women in science

13 August 2020 9:27 AM

Guest: Mmantsae Moche Diale, Associate Professor of Physics, University of Pretoria

What’s Viral - Shopper ‘sent text from delivery driver asking her if she is single

13 August 2020 8:04 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Restaurant owner clapping back at online reviewer's criticism has us talking

Entertainment

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Court reinstates sacked Popcru general secretary Nkosinathi Theledi

17 August 2020 9:12 PM

Here's what is allowed under level 2 restrictions

17 August 2020 8:23 PM

Ntuli says public debate with Steenhuisen will lead to transparent DA race

17 August 2020 7:48 PM

