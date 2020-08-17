What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

Guest: Crystal Orderson, Southern Africa Editor of the Africa ReportLISTEN TO PODCAST
As of midnight today, South Africa will move to alert level 2 of the regulations, which will some of the restrictions including the ban on the sale of alcohol and cigarettes and interprovincial travel lifted. This as the government tried to balance health and resuscitating an economy that was on ICU. The President says new confirmed cases have dropped from a peak of 12000 a day to an average of 5000 case a day
Guest: Prof. Shabir Madhi, Wits University
In efforts to restore its credibility, The National Prosecuting Authority is setting up an internal Office of Complaints and Ethics in the office of the National Director Public Prosecutions. This follows the dropping of racketeering charges against KZN Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) head, Johan Booysen. However, the two individuals, Advocate Moipone Noko and Advocates Sello Maema, were found by an investigation to have lied and conspired to charge Booysen and his men, and are still at the employ of the NPA. Does the President’s powers of appointments hinder the work of the NPA.
Guest: Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head
Last night, the Presidency announced that Nedlac, the National Economic Development and Labour Council, has set up a high-level working team to help recover the country’s economic recovery. Throughout the lockdown, you’ve heard of and seen the serious hurt the Covid-19 pandemic has had on South Africa’s economy. This has worsened even more the pre-existing challenges to the country’s economy.
On this show, you as the listener, business leaders, government officials and labour representatives have spoken about the state of the economy during this lockdown.
Bongani joined by Lisa Seftel, NEDLAC Executive Director.
Guest: Mmantsae Moche Diale, Associate Professor of Physics, University of Pretoria
