What’s Viral - Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep

Today at 12:05 Gauteng residents brave the cold and queue for liquor- Voxies. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:09 Liquor stores are open; EWN Reporter on the ground takes us through the commotion. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Is party politics fueling Cape Town’s Taxi wars. The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nobukhosi Dlamini - Regional spokesperson at ANC

Today at 12:14 Some gyms are open! We get a reaction from the industry! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Grant Austin- FIT SA Spokesperson

Today at 12:15 Analysis on assassinations - is there a connection between taxi violence in CT & political hits around the country? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Greg Arde - Editor & journalist at Kzn Invest

Greg Arde - Journalist at Mercury

Today at 12:18 Is the CSA in turmoil? Jacques Faul & Chris Nenzani call it quits The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

Telford Vice - Cricket Writer at Business Day

Today at 12:23 Masses of low level snow all over the country- Snow Report SA helps us keep track. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Richard Le Sueur, Forecaster - Snow Report SA

Today at 12:27 FIVE SENIOR FREE STATE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS APPEAR IN COURT ON CHARGES OF CORRUPTION WORTH OVER R245 MILLION The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipho Ngwema - NPA Spokesperson

Today at 12:27 Hildegard Fast: Taking stock of the real impact of Covid-19 The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Hildegarde Fast - Head of policy and strategy at Western Cape Government

Today at 12:33 Alcohol & tobacco sales resume - South Africans rejoice The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Veronica Mokhoali

Today at 12:35 What kind of procurement info should be published to curb corruption? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Prof Jaap de Visser

Today at 12:37 CSA IN TURMOIL AS CEO JACQUES FAUL QUITS IN WAKE OF NENZANI RESIGNATION The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Telford Vice- Cricket Writer

Today at 12:40 Alcohol sales resume - how are small independent bottle stores coping? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Leon Haynes - Owner at Observatory Liquor Store

Today at 12:41 SADC summit dodges discussing big issues in public The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Carien Du Plesis- Freelance Journalist

Today at 12:45 Investigative report reveals how a Twitter alias is corralling and orienting people’s anger towards a target. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Stuart Jones, director at The Center for Analytics and behavioral change

Today at 12:45 Air bnb is now open - how will visitors be kept safe? The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lee Zama - CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa

Today at 12:52 #LightSARed meet with Arts and culture Ministry on how they will forward for events under Level 2. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sharif Baker- LIght SA Red Spokesperson.

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:56 Travel Agencies overwhelmed by booking. We speak to Travel Start to find out how they are dealing with people breaking out of cabin fever! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Stephan Ekbergh- CEO at Travel Start

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 Ban on alcohol sales over and International Pinot Noir Day The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Cluver - Owner at Paul Cluver Wine Estate

