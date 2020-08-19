John Perlman to host 702 Afternoon Drive show

Bongani speaks to John Perlman.
A Zimbabwe court has ordered that human rights lawyer be barred from representing journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono and directed the Law Society of Zimbabwe to cancel her licence for “scandalising the court”. All because she
allegedly ran Facebook pages critical of the country's justice system.
Today she will be in court representing human rights lawyer, Doug Coltart, for reading Paulo Freire’s classic work “Pedagogy of the Oppressed”.
Bongani speaks to Beatrice Mtetwa, Human Rights Lawyer.
With Stuart Hess, Chief Cricket Correspondent, Independent Newspaper Group.
A Mediterranean cruise the 1st such sailing in 5 months.
Portugal’s heroic president he saved 2 women in a kayak in a rip tide.
Widespread hunger looms in parts of Beirut after the deadly explosion that killed over 150 people and displacing thousands. With the port destroyed, the area is struggling to bring in food imports, it is also estimated that Beirut could run out of bread in less than three weeks. Imraan Choonara touched ground in Beirut on Saturday, his organisation is offering the much needed humanitarian assistance, and joined Bongani on the line
There are mixed reactions in Namibia over the country rejecting Germany’s reparations offer.
Egypt is locking up its TikTok stars and its worrying Human rights groups.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
South Africa is officially on level 2 of the lockdown restriction where more sectors of the economy have reopened in order to revive our ailing economy. There is much talk of a recovery plan, something that NEDLAC has tried to come up with, with the announcement of a special task team to look into a recovery plan.
Part of government’s plan includes using pension funds and green bonds and now there are talks of a state owned-bank funded by pensioners money. While the social partners at NEDLAC committed to working together to fix our economy, Busi Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, is concerned that government is not pulling its weight. What should a post-lockdown recovery plan look like, is government coming to the party?
Bongani joined by Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa
Last month we told you about a mother who had to undergo amputation after complication from her pregnancy. Many of you called in to pledge support for the 20 year old mother. Let’s get an update on how she is doing.
Bongani speaks to Dr Jo Carreira, Surgical Registrar, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
Jose Filomeno Dos Santos, the son of Angola's former long-time leader, is sentenced to 5 years jail for corruption.
A gambling craze invades Nigeria, with millions involved in sports betting.