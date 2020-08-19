What’s Viral

South Africa is officially on level 2 of the lockdown restriction where more sectors of the economy have reopened in order to revive our ailing economy. There is much talk of a recovery plan, something that NEDLAC has tried to come up with, with the announcement of a special task team to look into a recovery plan.



Part of government’s plan includes using pension funds and green bonds and now there are talks of a state owned-bank funded by pensioners money. While the social partners at NEDLAC committed to working together to fix our economy, Busi Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, is concerned that government is not pulling its weight. What should a post-lockdown recovery plan look like, is government coming to the party?



Bongani joined by Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa

arrow_forward