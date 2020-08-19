What’s Viral - Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is aware of illicit sales of codeine-containing cough syrups through other outlets, as thus, the body will be reviewing the scheduling status of codeine-containing medicines and working on the means to monitor suppliers of these products.



Various industry bodies have been requested to provide data relating to Codeine to SAHPRA. We took calls on this about teenagers addicted to codeine and the how easily available the cough-syrup is to young kids, and how pharmacists are negligent with dispensing codeine to the public.



Bongani speaks to Momeena Ormajee, Medicines Controls Officer, The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

