What’s Viral - Student hand writes 100 letters to find girl he met in park

Former eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, was sworn in yesterday as a member of the KZN legislature, a decision that has been welcomed by the ANC in KZN. She is facing corruption charges, and recently appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million dating back to 2016.



The matter has been postponed to September, yet the KZN Provincial Executive Committee saw it fitting that she be placed at the Legislature because she is innocent until proven guilty, and her removal from office of the Mayor had nothing to do with the charges but her performance. Gumede replaces former ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu in the KZN legislature. Mthembu died of Covid-19 in July.



Bongani joined by Super Zuma, KZN ANC Chief Whip.

