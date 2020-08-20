What’s Viral - Student hand writes 100 letters to find girl he met in park

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Check your bank records and credit status, you could be in for a nasty surprise after credit bureau data breach
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Paying the price of payment holidays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Benay Sager - CEO Debt Busters
Today at 10:45
How to effectively deal with Government Corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rod Solomons
Today at 11:05
Is it possibe to "freeze" your Gym membership during lockdwn level 2
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 11:32
Vicky Sampson Like you've never seen Her before concert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Vicky Sampson - Musician at ...
Today at 11:45
Address Unknown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Nadine Cloete
Today at 12:12
Military ombudsman finds the actions of soldiers were improper in death of Collins Khosa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wikus Steyl
Today at 12:45
Tech talk: WASPA stops Unwanted SMS marketing & subscription spam
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
'Millions' of South Africans' personal info exposed in credit bureau data breach Experian SA CEO Ferdie Pieterse maintains numbers not as high as Sabric reported. Bruce Whitfield grills him for an explanation. 19 August 2020 6:33 PM
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering. 20 August 2020 7:26 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
'We have a right to know that deputy president is capable to fulfill his duties' According to News24, David Mabuza's office insists that he is acting on advice from his doctor. 19 August 2020 1:26 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
Epic, Apple and Google, who is the bad guy? You be the judge and consider the potential arguments and outcomes 19 August 2020 7:15 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
John Perlman to host Afternoon Drive on 702 Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Perlman is going to become a keystone of 702’s refreshed approach to talk radio. 19 August 2020 7:42 AM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
[WATCH] Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman creates an 'If I go missing file' that could help in tracking her Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2020 9:04 AM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What's Viral - Student hand writes 100 letters to find girl he met in park

What's Viral - Student hand writes 100 letters to find girl he met in park

20 August 2020 8:02 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn


The Africa Report

20 August 2020 8:04 AM

Mali soldiers promise elections after the coup that is condemned by the AU.

Was it a political decision to promote Zandile Gumed to the legislature?

20 August 2020 7:46 AM

Former eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, was sworn in yesterday as a member of the KZN legislature, a decision that has been welcomed by the ANC in KZN. She is facing corruption charges, and recently appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million dating back to 2016.

The matter has been postponed to September, yet the KZN Provincial Executive Committee saw it fitting that she be placed at the Legislature because she is innocent until proven guilty, and her removal from office of the Mayor had nothing to do with the charges but her performance. Gumede replaces former ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu in the KZN legislature. Mthembu died of Covid-19 in July.

Bongani joined by Super Zuma, KZN ANC Chief Whip.

Chartering the long recovery of South Africa's tourism sector

20 August 2020 7:40 AM

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says that the road to recovery for South Africa’s tourism sector has now begun. The Tourism Minister held a briefing yesterday, detailing what Level 2 of the country’s lockdown means for the tourism sector.

 On Tuesday, you heard on this show from many tour operators, lodge owners and other people working in the industry, who were hopeful that business will finally pick up for them under level 2 of the lockdown. This week, Stats SA also revealed that income in the country’s tourism accommodation sector, fell by 95% between the months of April and June this year.

Bogani joined by Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism.

The Political Desk

20 August 2020 7:10 AM

With Ian Khama, former Botswana President.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - The Plastic Atlantic

19 August 2020 8:36 AM

A cornered president the ruler of Belarus claims an attempted coup.

Donald Trump’s pardon for a woman who dared to vote 148 years ago. 

 

Feedback: Kids addicted to codeine

19 August 2020 8:30 AM

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is aware of illicit sales of codeine-containing cough syrups through other outlets, as thus, the body will be reviewing the scheduling status of codeine-containing medicines and working on the means to monitor suppliers of these products.

Various industry bodies have been requested to provide data relating to Codeine to SAHPRA. We took calls on this about teenagers addicted to codeine and the how easily available the cough-syrup is to young kids, and how pharmacists are negligent with dispensing codeine to the public.

Bongani speaks to Momeena Ormajee, Medicines Controls Officer, The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

The Africa Report

19 August 2020 8:04 AM

The latest on the Mauritius oil spill: The captain of MV Wakashio, the ship responsible for the oil spill, has been arrested.

What's Viral - Parents hilariously move in with adult child and mess his place up

19 August 2020 8:01 AM

What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

19 August 2020 7:54 AM

Bongani speaks to John Perlman.

I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama

Politics

'ANC says Zandile Gumede's move to KZN legislature shows party empowers women'

Local

'I always knew I am innocent, am suing my accusers,' says Bridgette Motsepe

Local

Countdown to third day of load shedding at 9 am today

20 August 2020 8:01 AM

Kamala Harris accepts VP nod, says Trump costs American 'lives and livelihoods'

20 August 2020 7:10 AM

ANC in KZN not ruling out possibility of Gumede being elected as Cogta chair

20 August 2020 6:37 AM

