What’s Viral - Student hand writes 100 letters to find girl he met in park

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
Mali soldiers promise elections after the coup that is condemned by the AU.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former eThekwini Mayor, Zandile Gumede, was sworn in yesterday as a member of the KZN legislature, a decision that has been welcomed by the ANC in KZN. She is facing corruption charges, and recently appeared in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on charges linked to tender fraud valued at close to R400 million dating back to 2016.
The matter has been postponed to September, yet the KZN Provincial Executive Committee saw it fitting that she be placed at the Legislature because she is innocent until proven guilty, and her removal from office of the Mayor had nothing to do with the charges but her performance. Gumede replaces former ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu in the KZN legislature. Mthembu died of Covid-19 in July.
Bongani joined by Super Zuma, KZN ANC Chief Whip.
Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says that the road to recovery for South Africa’s tourism sector has now begun. The Tourism Minister held a briefing yesterday, detailing what Level 2 of the country’s lockdown means for the tourism sector.
On Tuesday, you heard on this show from many tour operators, lodge owners and other people working in the industry, who were hopeful that business will finally pick up for them under level 2 of the lockdown. This week, Stats SA also revealed that income in the country’s tourism accommodation sector, fell by 95% between the months of April and June this year.
Bogani joined by Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Minister of Tourism.
With Ian Khama, former Botswana President.LISTEN TO PODCAST
A cornered president the ruler of Belarus claims an attempted coup.
Donald Trump’s pardon for a woman who dared to vote 148 years ago.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority is aware of illicit sales of codeine-containing cough syrups through other outlets, as thus, the body will be reviewing the scheduling status of codeine-containing medicines and working on the means to monitor suppliers of these products.
Various industry bodies have been requested to provide data relating to Codeine to SAHPRA. We took calls on this about teenagers addicted to codeine and the how easily available the cough-syrup is to young kids, and how pharmacists are negligent with dispensing codeine to the public.
Bongani speaks to Momeena Ormajee, Medicines Controls Officer, The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.
The latest on the Mauritius oil spill: The captain of MV Wakashio, the ship responsible for the oil spill, has been arrested.LISTEN TO PODCAST
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bongani speaks to John Perlman.LISTEN TO PODCAST