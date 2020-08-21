Judge Willie Seriti taken to the Judicial Service Commission

Open Secrets & Shadow World Investigations are asking the Chief Justice and the Judicial Services Commission to determine whether Judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi conduct constitute criminal wrong-doing for misleading the public.
The organisations have filed a complaint against Judge Seriti and Musi for failure to investigate the Arms Deal and view this as an act of serious and profound misconduct. Today marks the year since the High Court set aside Seriti’s Arms Deal report for failing to undertake a full and meaningful investigation.
Bongani joined by Paul Holden, Arms Deal Critic.
The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand.
SABRIC and the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service has urged bank customers and other consumers to follow sound identity management practices to mitigate the risk of impersonation and fraudulent applications in your name.
Bongani chat to Manie Van Schalkwyk, CEO Southern African Fraud Prevention Service.
South Sudan is out of foreign exchange reserves and there are concerns following the shooting of the Vice President’s bodyguards.
Kenyan students mourn lost year as school scrapped over virus.
With Advocate Collen Weapond: Designee for the Protection of Personal Information at the Information Regulator.
Berlin terror attack 3 motorcyclists suffered nasty injuries.
Chinese flood it has the potential to put millions of people at risk.
Payment holidays offered during the three-month period from April to June 2020 will cost an additional R20.7billion in debt for the estimated 1.6 million South African consumers who participated.
This is according to DebtBusters, whose analytics show how the three-month payment holiday affected these consumers’ levels of debt. While payment holidays were a lifeline for many people desperate to make ends meet during the hard lockdown, they came at a cost due to interest accumulating on the debt owed. How does this work?
Bongani speaks to Benay Sager, Chief Operating Officer, DebtBusters.
Mali soldiers promise elections after the coup that is condemned by the AU.LISTEN TO PODCAST
