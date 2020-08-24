What’s Viral - Digging up a message in a bottle put some dirt in my eye

It was on this day, a year ago, that news of the death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana at the hands of a Post Office employee Luyanda shocked the nation. The war on women’s bodies had grown to new heights, with questions, where can women be safe and Hashtag AM I Next protests.



In honour of her death and to help fight femicide and the scourge of gender-based violence, the family launched the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation. Her murderer was sentenced to three life sentence.



In dealing with the epidemic of gender-based violence, a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Fund was announced in 2018 to increase support to survivors and a National Strategic Plan was presented to government and recently, Cabinet approved three laws that will deal with gender-based violence. One year on since the brutal murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, have we made progress in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide?



It is also two years since the Total Shutown movement which led to the first ever gender-based violence summit.



Bongani joined by Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uyinene Mrwetyana’s uncle and Advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, Co-Chair of the Interim Steering

