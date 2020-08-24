What’s Viral - Digging up a message in a bottle put some dirt in my eye

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:16
EWN: Historic Grey Street Mosque goes up in flames
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:45
Director of Public Prosecutions decided to prosecute in ongoing Brynston High school sexual assault case
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ngaa Murombedzi
Today at 16:10
Solidarity Fund donates ventilators and Update on their work
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Adrian Enthoven, Solidarity Fund Deputy Chair
Today at 16:20
South Africans increased vitamin and nutritional supplement intake
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Juliette Morrison, Vital Healthcare Marketing Executive
Today at 16:45
The Fossil vault
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Lee Berger, Research Professor in Human Evolution at Wits University
Today at 17:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s open letter to African National Congress
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Eusebius McKaiser
Today at 17:20
Human have no need for cow's milk
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Donovan Will, Director of ProVeg South Africa,
Today at 18:08
Absa's numbers hit by Covid effects
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:12
An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
JP Landman - Visiting professor ( and Political & Trend Analyst) at University of Free State
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Leadership during covid-19 - Coffee shops missing morning school and office run
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite,
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Make Money Mondays - politician, activist and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Derek Hanekom - Political Activist and ANC's senior member at ...
Latest Local
PPEs are there and we know the anxiety affecting parents - Panyaza Lesufi Sadtu says it will not hesitate to call for another break if they see that learners and teachers are still not safe in schools. 24 August 2020 2:02 PM
ANC must expose atrocities committed in camps during exile - Kebby Maphatsoe The MKMVA president encourages members to speak up but not do so in a campaign or vendetta to destroy the party. 24 August 2020 1:45 PM
No one is talking about the 14 councilors that the ANC has fired - Pule Mabe ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe unpacks the intention of the letter sent out by party president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday. 24 August 2020 11:52 AM
View all Local
'Corrupt officials must be jailed in orange overalls, letters are just useless' DA leader John Steenhuisen and ANC veterans' league president Snuki Zikalala reflect on a letter by Cyril Ramaphosa on corruption. 24 August 2020 12:58 PM
'We need to act now to combat climate change and build a new, resilient economy' President Cyril Ramaphosa says work is already underway in government and in the private sector to respond to climate change. 24 August 2020 12:14 PM
Ramaphosa reprimands Mboweni after 'inappropriate' Zambia tweet President Cyril Ramaphosa says the issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again. 24 August 2020 10:33 AM
View all Politics
Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for Thinking of switching your investments? OUTvest's transparent ONEfee could save you up to 90% in fees on your investments. 24 August 2020 8:07 AM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Business
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020 Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. 23 August 2020 6:10 PM
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan! Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. 23 August 2020 10:57 AM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene BET Africa has decided not to air an interview following outrage as Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu faces a rape charge. 24 August 2020 1:44 PM
If 12pm meeting is pushed forward by 2 hours, will meeting start at 10am or 2pm? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Man asking brother to be his best man with message in bottle goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 506,470 as death toll breaches 13,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 506,470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%. Gauteng has 172,612 recoveries. 23 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
What’s Viral - Digging up a message in a bottle put some dirt in my eye

What’s Viral - Digging up a message in a bottle put some dirt in my eye

24 August 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 


Uncovering fake news and disinformation

24 August 2020 9:15 AM

Bongani speaks to Jean Le Roux, Research Associate, Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

The World View - A Growing Revolution In Belarus

24 August 2020 8:37 AM

An Illegal party in Peru 13 people died when police raided a nightclub.

No more rule Britannia? the song could be pulled from classical concerts. 

 

Taking uniquely South African products to the world

24 August 2020 8:30 AM

On Friday, we had a discussion about uniquely South African products you won’t find anywhere else in the world. After the show, we got a call from Audrey, who told us about Sapro International, which exports uniquely South African products. She says there's a huge demand for SA products overseas, especially from SOUTH Africans living overseas.

Bongani speaks to Audrey McMillan, SAPRO International.

The Africa Report

24 August 2020 8:05 AM

Sudan is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court over Darfur, says the Prime Minister.

Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate, as Ecowas mediators meet with coup leaders.

1 Year since the pasing of Uyinene Mrwetyana

24 August 2020 7:43 AM

It was on this day, a year ago, that news of the death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana at the hands of a Post Office employee Luyanda shocked the nation. The war on women’s bodies had grown to new heights, with questions, where can women be safe and Hashtag AM I Next protests.

In honour of her death and to help fight femicide and the scourge of gender-based violence, the family launched the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation. Her murderer was sentenced to three life sentence. 

In dealing with the epidemic of gender-based violence, a Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Fund was announced in 2018 to increase support to survivors and a National Strategic Plan was presented to government and recently, Cabinet approved three laws that will deal with gender-based violence. One year on since the brutal murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, have we made progress in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide?

It is also two years since the Total Shutown movement which led to the first ever gender-based violence summit.

Bongani joined by Thembelani Mrwetyana, Uyinene Mrwetyana’s uncle and Advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, Co-Chair of the Interim Steering

The Political Desk

24 August 2020 7:08 AM

With William Gumede, Associate Professor at the School of Governance at Wits University.

The World View - Russian Poisoning

21 August 2020 8:33 AM

The Manchester bomber’s brother he’s been given a record prison term.
 
The money mystery over the former Spanish King & his ex lover.
 
Sea forts for sale 3 English man made isles... & yours for 200 million rand. 

Data breach

21 August 2020 8:29 AM

SABRIC and the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service has urged bank customers and other consumers to follow sound identity management practices to mitigate the risk of impersonation and fraudulent applications in your name.

Bongani chat to Manie Van Schalkwyk, CEO Southern African Fraud Prevention Service.

The Africa Report

21 August 2020 8:02 AM

South Sudan is out of foreign exchange reserves and there are concerns following the shooting of the Vice President’s bodyguards.

Kenyan students mourn lost year as school scrapped over virus.

ANC must expose atrocities committed in camps during exile - Kebby Maphatsoe

Local

Remembering Uyinene Mrwetyana: Today marks a year since murder of UCT student

Local

No one is talking about the 14 councilors that the ANC has fired - Pule Mabe

Local

EWN Highlights

Durban's historic Grey Street Mosque on fire

24 August 2020 2:16 PM

Lesufi pleased with resumption of classes; planning for second COVID-19 wave

24 August 2020 1:59 PM

Independent schools ask for COVID-19 relief funding as parents fail to pay fees

24 August 2020 1:55 PM

