How AI can root out corruption and provide a fair justice system

702 FYI
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Iain Evans
Iain Evans
Today at 11:35
The physical effects of loneliness and isolation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Dr Marlin McKay - General Practitioner at Goldman Medical Centre
Dr Marlin McKay - General Practitioner at Goldman Medical Centre
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:05
Health Department lashes out at drinking and driving incidents- Gauteng Health MEC cautions us to be safe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC
Jacob Mamabolo- Acting Gauteng Health MEC
Today at 12:10
Trio arrested for UIF fraud scam, Hawks spokesperson explains the details
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:23
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Today at 12:27
covid-19 basic education sector risk adjusted (deferentiated) approach
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jaco Deacon
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Jaco Deacon
Jaco Deacon - National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies Of Sa Schools
Today at 12:38
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 12:40
Scopa briefing into findings of Beitbridge fencing investigation
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 12:52
What to do with our rising rage about corruption and injustice
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
Ruth Ancer- Clinical Psychologist
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
