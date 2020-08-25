What’s Viral - Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:41
S.A.tech firm raises $6 million to fund its international expansion.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 11:05
Road Accident Fund
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Relationships in the Workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Audrey Johnson
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iain Evans
Today at 11:35
The physical effects of loneliness and isolation
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Marlin McKay - General Practitioner at Goldman Medical Centre
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:10
THREE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR COVID - 19 UIF FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu - spokesperson at Hawks
Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:23
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - National consumer commission responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution
Today at 12:38
STA Travel closes down due to coronavirus - ASATA esponds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'We have a serious problem of policing in this country'- Caller Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula calls for stricter alcohol laws. 25 August 2020 10:31 AM
702 bids farewell to Aki Anastasiou: 'Its been an honour serving the listeners' After 30 years in broadcasting, the broadcaster will deliver his last traffic update on the station. 25 August 2020 9:34 AM
Mbalula calls for harsher alcohol laws after 3 cops killed chasing drunk driver Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he was aware of the financial implications however, something needs to be done. 25 August 2020 7:14 AM
Government off the rails, broken and needs fixing - Trevor Manuel The former finance minister says decisive steps need to be taken to fix the governance in the country. 25 August 2020 7:54 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
'Ramaphosa is speaking as if he does not have enormous constitutional powers' Political analyst Eusebius McKaiser gives his take on President Cyril Ramphosa's open letter to the African National Congress. 24 August 2020 5:58 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Are your people dying for a paycheque? Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace. 24 August 2020 3:14 PM
Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for Thinking of switching your investments? OUTvest's transparent ONEfee could save you up to 90% in fees on your investments. 24 August 2020 8:07 AM
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020 Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. 23 August 2020 6:10 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Girl on unicorn inflatable gets rescued after drifting off to sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:35 AM
Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene BET Africa has decided not to air an interview following outrage as Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu faces a rape charge. 24 August 2020 1:44 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
MTN to quit Middle East to focus on Africa Bruce Whitfield talks to MTN CFO Ralph Mupita about the reasons for the move and the company's huge profit increase. 6 August 2020 6:55 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
What’s Viral - Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches

What’s Viral - Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches

25 August 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn 


702 bids farewell with broadcaster Aki Anastasiou

25 August 2020 9:33 AM

702 bids farewell with broadcaster Aki Anastasiou

The World View - A US Police Shooting

25 August 2020 8:32 AM

The New Zealand Mosque Killer a 4 day sentencing hearing has begun.
 
10 Covid-19 free countries all are approaching a metaphoric crossroads.  

 

The Africa Report

25 August 2020 8:04 AM

The Mali junta and regional negotiators, including ECOWAS, hammer out transition details.

As talks progress, Ethiopians debate whether joining the WTO is a good idea

How AI can root out corruption and provide a fair justice system

25 August 2020 7:36 AM

Profesor Tshilidzi Marwala has challenged us to think deeply about the role of Artificial Intelligence in fighting corruption, in his thought provoking piece: “Help is close at hand in fighting corruption, a super-hero in the hi-tech age”. The endless possibilities of the 4th Industrial Revolution, with its confluence of data, digital, biological spheres through Artificial Intelligence, makes it game-changer in fighting corruption.

He argues that AI can provide law enforcement agencies with analytical capabilities, and AI has the potential to create a fairer justice system, delivering impartial court rulings. Concerns have been raised though on algorithms and the biases they contain.

Bongani chat to Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

The Political Desk

25 August 2020 7:07 AM

With Trevor Manuel, former Cabinet Minister & ANC NEC member.

Uncovering fake news and disinformation

24 August 2020 9:15 AM

Bongani speaks to Jean Le Roux, Research Associate, Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab.

The World View - A Growing Revolution In Belarus

24 August 2020 8:37 AM

An Illegal party in Peru 13 people died when police raided a nightclub.

No more rule Britannia? the song could be pulled from classical concerts. 

 

Taking uniquely South African products to the world

24 August 2020 8:30 AM

On Friday, we had a discussion about uniquely South African products you won’t find anywhere else in the world. After the show, we got a call from Audrey, who told us about Sapro International, which exports uniquely South African products. She says there's a huge demand for SA products overseas, especially from SOUTH Africans living overseas.

Bongani speaks to Audrey McMillan, SAPRO International.

The Africa Report

24 August 2020 8:05 AM

Sudan is ready to cooperate with the International Criminal Court over Darfur, says the Prime Minister.

Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate, as Ecowas mediators meet with coup leaders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

