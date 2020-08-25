702 bids farewell with broadcaster Aki Anastasiou

Profesor Tshilidzi Marwala has challenged us to think deeply about the role of Artificial Intelligence in fighting corruption, in his thought provoking piece: “Help is close at hand in fighting corruption, a super-hero in the hi-tech age”. The endless possibilities of the 4th Industrial Revolution, with its confluence of data, digital, biological spheres through Artificial Intelligence, makes it game-changer in fighting corruption.



He argues that AI can provide law enforcement agencies with analytical capabilities, and AI has the potential to create a fairer justice system, delivering impartial court rulings. Concerns have been raised though on algorithms and the biases they contain.



Bongani chat to Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor, University of Johannesburg

arrow_forward