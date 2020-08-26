Residents at Fleurhof evicted

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN : COSATU reporting back from its CEC
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Fita settles tobacco court case with government
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sinenhlanhla Mnguni- Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association Chairman
Today at 15:45
Western Cape High Court interdicts the City from carrying out anymore evictions and demolitions during the lockdown period
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lelethu Mgedezi, Attorney with Legal Resources Centre
Today at 15:53
What young people have to say about race and inequality in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kira Erwin Senior researcher, Durban University of Technology
Today at 16:20
Prosecutorial offence for fake news
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Emma Sadlier, social media law expert
Today at 16:53
The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande holds media briefing on level 2 plans for post school education &training systems
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:11
Eskom board a no show at SCOPA
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Patricia de Lille - Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure at ...
Today at 18:09
Nedbank looses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Robert Legh - Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)
Today at 18:48
Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Hall - CEO at Adcock Ingram
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Future of Mining
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Follow up about the elderly woman who was approached by a fraudster while she was paying for mall parking at pay machine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Latest Local
You can still say 'I do' but keep your mask on. Weddings get postponed The industry has been badly affected despite regulations that allow for only 50 guests at wedding ceremonies. 26 August 2020 1:57 PM
Family frustrated as there are no answers a year after Gavin Watson's death News24 Journalist Azzar Karrim says the matter will now be taken for inquest hearing and the whole information will come out. 26 August 2020 1:16 PM
[LISTEN] What impact did the fake alcohol voice message have on industries? Clement Manyathela speaks to the restaurant and the liquor traders associations of South Africa to find out more. 26 August 2020 11:20 AM
View all Local
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials. 25 August 2020 4:37 PM
View all Politics
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Woza Matrics: Free tv support programme for Grade 12s kicks off on 1 September The DBE collaborated with various partners on the initiative. Nicky Newton-King (former JSE CEO) explains how it works. 25 August 2020 7:41 PM
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries. 25 August 2020 10:17 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Residents at Fleurhof evicted

Residents at Fleurhof evicted

26 August 2020 7:30 AM

There was a tense stand-off between the residents and the red ants at Fleurhof as the red ants evicted residents at Fleurhof RDP flats. This was the second eviction in the area.

Despite lockdown prohibiting evictions and calling for alternative accommodation to be provided, Joburg’s housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso has said the invasion of housing units at Fleurhof are breaking the law.

Bongani speaks to Siphiwe Khubeka, Fleurhof Community Leader.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - A Potential Serial Killer Hunt

26 August 2020 9:34 AM

America’s living corpse she came to as she was about to be embalmed.

Soccer bombshells Harry Maguire & Lionel Messi are both in the news. 

 

Drafting a will made easy

26 August 2020 8:33 AM

As uncertainty around when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, and with no end in sight on when the mortality rate will end, more and more people are concerned about mortality and the affairs if their estates.

Tech startup, CliqTech, has seen a dramatic increase of 300% of consumers looking for digital wills. CliqTech is a one-stop service for personalised wills and for people who may have complicated estates, launched two years ago.

Champ Thekiso and his business partner, Zale Hechter, saw an opportunity as more and more people experienced protracted delays in settling the estate of a family member. So great is the platform that it attracted big insurance company, FEDGROUP, that it signed up as an insurance partner.

Bongani speaks to Champ Thekiso, Chairperson of CliqTech

The Africa Report

26 August 2020 8:04 AM

Africa is declared free of wild polio.

The headquarters of Mozambican investigative newspaper Canal de Mocambique are torched after it leaked state documents.

What’s Viral - Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note

26 August 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What’s in store for gyms under Level 2 lockdown

26 August 2020 7:34 AM

Last week the President announced the country was moving to level 2 lockdown regulations, which meant many gyms would reopen. After four long months, Planet Fitness opened its doors last week, while its competitor Virgin Active reopened its doors on Monday this week.

What are the protocols that need to be adhered to? And the question is, what will the gym industry look like post COVID-19?

Bongani speak to Manny Rivera, Planet Fitness CEO and Tsholo Kubheka, Virgin Active Commercial Director.

The Political Desk

26 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Ayanda-Allie Paine, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Transport.

702 bids farewell with broadcaster Aki Anastasiou

25 August 2020 9:33 AM

702 bids farewell with broadcaster Aki Anastasiou

The World View - A US Police Shooting

25 August 2020 8:32 AM

The New Zealand Mosque Killer a 4 day sentencing hearing has begun.
 
10 Covid-19 free countries all are approaching a metaphoric crossroads.  

 

The Africa Report

25 August 2020 8:04 AM

The Mali junta and regional negotiators, including ECOWAS, hammer out transition details.

As talks progress, Ethiopians debate whether joining the WTO is a good idea

Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'

Africa

'How can you (Nomvula Mokonyane) forget a milestone such as a 40th birthday?'

Local

[LISTEN] What impact did the fake alcohol voice message have on industries?

Local

Decomposed body of woman found near Strandfontein Pavilion

26 August 2020 2:54 PM

Scopa members fuming after Eskom board cancels meeting via text message

26 August 2020 2:31 PM

Man wanted for killing two women in Vosloorus found dead

26 August 2020 2:13 PM

