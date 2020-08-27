What is the new normal for Africa’s biggest and busiest airport, OR Tambo?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:30
Open line interview- Public Protector
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Premier Alan Winde
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Leanne Manas
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Leanne Manas - Presenter at Sabc 2 Morning Live
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
Implications for private property owners of Cape High Court ruling on evictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Pontsho Pilane
Today at 11:32
Squeeze out PapStix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Merrick
Today at 12:15
Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Today at 12:23
Lions maul lodge owner to death
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo
Col Motlafela Mojapelo - Provincial Spokesperson at SAPS Limpopo
Today at 12:27
ANCYL letter to ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luzuko Bashman - spokesperson in the Dullah Omar (Cape Town metro) region at Ancyl Western Cape
Today at 12:37
How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 12:45
Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zayn Nabbi
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
UPDATE: South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 85% The number of national recoveries so far is 525,242, which translates to a recovery rate of 85%. Gauteng has 176,513 recoveries. 26 August 2020 10:13 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project. 26 August 2020 6:43 PM
'Lack of consequences make it easier for looters to continue looting' Nelson Mandela Foundation' Sello Hatang says ANC doesn't take corruption seriously, if it did it would act against its members. 27 August 2020 7:32 AM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:35 AM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
What is the new normal for Africa’s biggest and busiest airport, OR Tambo?

What is the new normal for Africa’s biggest and busiest airport, OR Tambo?

27 August 2020 7:37 AM

OR Tambo International Airport is bracing for an increase in traffic this week as people have been allowed to travel across the country under level 2 of the lockdown. While passenger numbers were still at about 10% of pre-lockdown levels, they expected this figure to grow as month end approaches. However, international flights are still prohibited.

Bongani speaks to Bongiwe Pity-Vokwana, General Manager at OR Tambo International Airport.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

27 August 2020 8:49 AM

Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
 
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

27 August 2020 8:29 AM

After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.

The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Police Officer was spotted drunk while on duty

27 August 2020 8:18 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Denel hanging on a thin balance?

27 August 2020 7:27 AM

It is not all good news for global supplier of world-class defence products, Denel, also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state-owned arms manufacturer has just been downgraded further into junk status by rating agency Fitch. With the company’s liquidity strained, lack of government support, management volatility, now the down grade, its future hangs in a balance. Its turn-around strategy and ability to pay salaries is now at risk.

Bongani speaks to Talib Sadik, Acting Group CEO at Denel.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

27 August 2020 7:09 AM

With Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - A Potential Serial Killer Hunt

26 August 2020 9:34 AM

America’s living corpse she came to as she was about to be embalmed.

Soccer bombshells Harry Maguire & Lionel Messi are both in the news. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drafting a will made easy

26 August 2020 8:33 AM

As uncertainty around when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, and with no end in sight on when the mortality rate will end, more and more people are concerned about mortality and the affairs if their estates.

Tech startup, CliqTech, has seen a dramatic increase of 300% of consumers looking for digital wills. CliqTech is a one-stop service for personalised wills and for people who may have complicated estates, launched two years ago.

Champ Thekiso and his business partner, Zale Hechter, saw an opportunity as more and more people experienced protracted delays in settling the estate of a family member. So great is the platform that it attracted big insurance company, FEDGROUP, that it signed up as an insurance partner.

Bongani speaks to Champ Thekiso, Chairperson of CliqTech

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

26 August 2020 8:04 AM

Africa is declared free of wild polio.

The headquarters of Mozambican investigative newspaper Canal de Mocambique are torched after it leaked state documents.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note

26 August 2020 8:02 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Lack of consequences make it easier for looters to continue looting'

Politics

'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day'

Business Politics

Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption'

Africa

4 accused found guilty of the rape, murder of lesbian couple in Mooinooi

27 August 2020 8:36 AM

Nzimande: Students found to have misled NSFAS will face criminal charges

27 August 2020 8:21 AM

The land, ANC and IFP relations – Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi turns 92

27 August 2020 7:41 AM

