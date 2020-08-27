What is the new normal for Africa’s biggest and busiest airport, OR Tambo?

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 09:30
Open line interview- Public Protector
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Guests
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Premier Alan Winde
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Leanne Manas
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Leanne Manas - Presenter at Sabc 2 Morning Live
Guests
Leanne Manas - Presenter at Sabc 2 Morning Live
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Relief fund worth R25-million launched for SA tourism industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:45
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
125
Today at 11:05
Implications for private property owners of Cape High Court ruling on evictions
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Pontsho Pilane
Guests
Paballo Chauke
Pontsho Pilane
125
Today at 11:32
Squeeze out PapStix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Grant Merrick
Guests
Grant Merrick
125
Today at 12:15
Durban Athaan ruling and what precedent it sets now for Cape Town
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
Guests
Osman Shaboodien
125
Today at 12:23
Lions maul lodge owner to death
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo
Col Motlafela Mojapelo - Provincial Spokesperson at SAPS Limpopo
Guests
SAPS Limpopo Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo
Col Motlafela Mojapelo - Provincial Spokesperson at SAPS Limpopo
125
Today at 12:27
ANCYL letter to ANC
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Luzuko Bashman - spokesperson in the Dullah Omar (Cape Town metro) region at Ancyl Western Cape
Guests
Luzuko Bashman - spokesperson in the Dullah Omar (Cape Town metro) region at Ancyl Western Cape
125
Today at 12:37
How Twitter accounts are spreading xenophobia
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Guests
Jean Le Roux
125
Today at 12:45
Lionel Messi and a possible move to the EPL?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zayn Nabbi
Guests
Zayn Nabbi
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up