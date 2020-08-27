What’s Viral - Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

Master KG's global hit Jerusalema has reached 100 million Youtube views. Bongani speaks to Master KG about the song's global success.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan.
After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.
The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.
OR Tambo International Airport is bracing for an increase in traffic this week as people have been allowed to travel across the country under level 2 of the lockdown. While passenger numbers were still at about 10% of pre-lockdown levels, they expected this figure to grow as month end approaches. However, international flights are still prohibited.
Bongani speaks to Bongiwe Pity-Vokwana, General Manager at OR Tambo International Airport.
It is not all good news for global supplier of world-class defence products, Denel, also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state-owned arms manufacturer has just been downgraded further into junk status by rating agency Fitch. With the company’s liquidity strained, lack of government support, management volatility, now the down grade, its future hangs in a balance. Its turn-around strategy and ability to pay salaries is now at risk.
Bongani speaks to Talib Sadik, Acting Group CEO at Denel.
With Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
America’s living corpse she came to as she was about to be embalmed.
Soccer bombshells Harry Maguire & Lionel Messi are both in the news.
As uncertainty around when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, and with no end in sight on when the mortality rate will end, more and more people are concerned about mortality and the affairs if their estates.
Tech startup, CliqTech, has seen a dramatic increase of 300% of consumers looking for digital wills. CliqTech is a one-stop service for personalised wills and for people who may have complicated estates, launched two years ago.
Champ Thekiso and his business partner, Zale Hechter, saw an opportunity as more and more people experienced protracted delays in settling the estate of a family member. So great is the platform that it attracted big insurance company, FEDGROUP, that it signed up as an insurance partner.
Bongani speaks to Champ Thekiso, Chairperson of CliqTech
Africa is declared free of wild polio.
The headquarters of Mozambican investigative newspaper Canal de Mocambique are torched after it leaked state documents.