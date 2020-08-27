What’s Viral - Police Officer was spotted drunk while on duty

As uncertainty around when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, and with no end in sight on when the mortality rate will end, more and more people are concerned about mortality and the affairs if their estates.



Tech startup, CliqTech, has seen a dramatic increase of 300% of consumers looking for digital wills. CliqTech is a one-stop service for personalised wills and for people who may have complicated estates, launched two years ago.



Champ Thekiso and his business partner, Zale Hechter, saw an opportunity as more and more people experienced protracted delays in settling the estate of a family member. So great is the platform that it attracted big insurance company, FEDGROUP, that it signed up as an insurance partner.



Bongani speaks to Champ Thekiso, Chairperson of CliqTech

arrow_forward