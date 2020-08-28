Rebuilding House of the late Firefighter Samuel Sambo’s house after it burnt down

The widow and child of firefighter Samuel Sambo, who died in 2005, have been
Left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019. A few weeks ago we spoke to Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi who pleaded with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.
Mulaudzi said that firefighters all over the country have come together to lend a helping hand. They had already raised R50,000 at the time. We are happy to report that there seems to be some light at the end of this tunnel. 702 Breakfast Producer Clive Moagi joins us for an update:
Bongani joined by Clive Moagi – 702 Breakfast Producer and Robert Mulaudzi - Joburg Emergency Management Services Spokesperson.
Law as a profession was not Dikgang Moseneke’s first choice. As a small boy he told his aunt that he wanted to be a traffic officer, but life had other plans for him.
At the young age of 15, he was imprisoned for participating in antiapartheid activities. During his ten years of incarceration, he completed his schooling by correspondence and earned two university degrees. Afterwards he studied law at the University of South Africa.
Practising law during apartheid South Africa brought with it unique challenges,
especially to professionals of colour, within a fraught political climate. After
some years in general legal practice and at the Bar, and a brief segue into
business, Moseneke was persuaded that he would best serve the country’s
young democracy by taking judicial office.
All Rise covers his years on the bench, with particular focus on his 15-year term as a judge at South Africa’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, including as the deputy chief justice. As a member of the team that drafted the interim Constitution, Moseneke was well placed to become one of the guardians of its final form.
His insights into the Constitutional Court’s structures, the personalities peopling it, the values it embodies, the human dramas that shook it and the cases that were brought to it make for fascinating reading. All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates at its best and how it responds when it is under fire. From the Constitutional Court of
Arthur Chaskalson to the Mogoeng Mogoeng era, Moseneke’s understated but
astute commentary is a reflection on the country’s ongoing but not altogether
comfortable journey to a better life for all.
Bongani joined by Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Former Chief Justice
With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier's Office.
Master KG's global hit Jerusalema has reached 100 million Youtube views. Bongani speaks to Master KG about the song's global success.
Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan.
After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.
The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
OR Tambo International Airport is bracing for an increase in traffic this week as people have been allowed to travel across the country under level 2 of the lockdown. While passenger numbers were still at about 10% of pre-lockdown levels, they expected this figure to grow as month end approaches. However, international flights are still prohibited.
Bongani speaks to Bongiwe Pity-Vokwana, General Manager at OR Tambo International Airport.
It is not all good news for global supplier of world-class defence products, Denel, also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state-owned arms manufacturer has just been downgraded further into junk status by rating agency Fitch. With the company’s liquidity strained, lack of government support, management volatility, now the down grade, its future hangs in a balance. Its turn-around strategy and ability to pay salaries is now at risk.
Bongani speaks to Talib Sadik, Acting Group CEO at Denel.
With Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.