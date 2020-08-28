All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:33
US Republican Convention outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:45
SA pastry chef makes it big in top Lisbon coffee shop
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Hendrik Pretorius
Today at 12:23
Herman Mashaba's new political party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 12:27
Political analysis on new party
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Ntsikelelo Breakfast
Today at 12:40
MEC for human settlements to respond
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tertius Simmers - Western Cape Provincial Minister of Human Settlements at ...
Today at 12:45
BeyondCOVID Survey reveals over ¾ of SA businesses report revenue losses due to Covid-19
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lings Naidoo, Redflank: Director& Joint-Founder of the BeyondCOVID Initiative
Today at 12:52
The news week that was - KG
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kagiso Mokgadi
Latest Local
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 28 August 2020 7:40 AM
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges' News24 journalist James de Villiers says reports show that NEC will tell officials accused of wrongdoings to step aside. 27 August 2020 5:15 PM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven't been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government's fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
Coast guard watch opens fire after seeing shark during swim call Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:36 AM
[VIDEO] Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2020 8:35 AM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
At least a third of world's schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Ramaphosa's scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it's vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
All Rise offers a unique, insider's view of how the judicial system operates

28 August 2020 7:47 AM

All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates

28 August 2020 7:47 AM

Law as a profession was not Dikgang Moseneke’s first choice. As a small boy he told his aunt that he wanted to be a traffic officer, but life had other plans for him.

At the young age of 15, he was imprisoned for participating in antiapartheid activities. During his ten years of incarceration, he completed his schooling by correspondence and earned two university degrees. Afterwards he studied law at the University of South Africa.

Practising law during apartheid South Africa brought with it unique challenges,

especially to professionals of colour, within a fraught political climate. After

some years in general legal practice and at the Bar, and a brief segue into

business, Moseneke was persuaded that he would best serve the country’s

young democracy by taking judicial office.

All Rise covers his years on the bench, with particular focus on his 15-year term as a judge at South Africa’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, including as the deputy chief justice. As a member of the team that drafted the interim Constitution, Moseneke was well placed to become one of the guardians of its final form.

His insights into the Constitutional Court’s structures, the personalities peopling it, the values it embodies, the human dramas that shook it and the cases that were brought to it make for fascinating reading. All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates at its best and how it responds when it is under fire. From the Constitutional Court of

Arthur Chaskalson to the Mogoeng Mogoeng era, Moseneke’s understated but

astute commentary is a reflection on the country’s ongoing but not altogether

comfortable journey to a better life for all.

Bongani joined by Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Former Chief Justice


The Political Desk

28 August 2020 7:10 AM

With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier’s Office.

Rebuilding House of the late Firefighter Samuel Sambo’s house after it burnt down

28 August 2020 7:05 AM

The widow and child of firefighter Samuel Sambo, who died in 2005, have been

Left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.  A few weeks ago we spoke to Joburg EMS  spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi who pleaded with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.

 Mulaudzi said that firefighters all over the country have come together to lend a helping hand. They had already raised R50,000 at the time. We are happy to report that there seems to be some light at the end of this tunnel. 702 Breakfast Producer Clive Moagi joins us for an update:

Bongani joined by Clive Moagi – 702 Breakfast Producer and Robert Mulaudzi - Joburg Emergency Management Services Spokesperson.

Jerusalema reaches 100 million Youtube views

27 August 2020 9:46 AM

Master KG's global hit Jerusalema has reached 100 million Youtube views. Bongani speaks to Master KG about the song's global success. 

The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

27 August 2020 8:49 AM

Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
 
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan. 

 

The Africa Report

27 August 2020 8:29 AM

After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.

The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.

What’s Viral - Alleged drunk police officer caught on camera while on duty

27 August 2020 8:18 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

What is the new normal for Africa’s biggest and busiest airport, OR Tambo?

27 August 2020 7:37 AM

OR Tambo International Airport is bracing for an increase in traffic this week as people have been allowed to travel across the country under level 2 of the lockdown. While passenger numbers were still at about 10% of pre-lockdown levels, they expected this figure to grow as month end approaches. However, international flights are still prohibited.

Bongani speaks to Bongiwe Pity-Vokwana, General Manager at OR Tambo International Airport.

Is Denel hanging on a thin balance?

27 August 2020 7:27 AM

It is not all good news for global supplier of world-class defence products, Denel, also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state-owned arms manufacturer has just been downgraded further into junk status by rating agency Fitch. With the company’s liquidity strained, lack of government support, management volatility, now the down grade, its future hangs in a balance. Its turn-around strategy and ability to pay salaries is now at risk.

Bongani speaks to Talib Sadik, Acting Group CEO at Denel.

The Political Desk

27 August 2020 7:09 AM

With Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house

Local

SAHRC traces person responsible for Tracy Zille Twitter account

Local

'There is a difference between Gumede and Magashule, he is not facing charges'

Local

EWN Highlights

France, Germany, and Spain beef up COVID-19 measures to combat surge

27 August 2020 8:14 PM

Denel not planning to seek further bailouts

27 August 2020 7:12 PM

Wisconsin city calm but police shooting reverberates across US

27 August 2020 7:10 PM

