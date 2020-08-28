Multichoice & Canal+ announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Kuli Roberts
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kuli Roberts - Radio/Tv Presenter at ...
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged in Lockdown - Musa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Musa Sukwene - Musician at ...
Today at 15:16
EWN: Minister of Police visits Nathaniel Julies' family
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:45
Dischem Foundation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 15:49
Jacoz Zuma challenges personal cost order
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Today at 15:52
Celebrating women with Rosie Motene
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rosie Motene, Activist and Board member of POWA.
Today at 16:10
William Segodisho Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:20
The Sim twins Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Loren, Mother of the twins
Today at 16:45
Change Rape Laws Campaign
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Today at 16:52
Women & Men Against Child Abuse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Miranda Jordan
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Luxury pajamas... the new office wear with Woodstock Laundry and Bena Women
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dylan Rothschild - Founder at Woodstock Laundry
Today at 18:40
PLAY CLIP: ARY2 - Xan Fraser - 1'28"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing EWN reporter Edwin Ntshidi gives an update of the situation in Eldorado Park after the death of 16-year-old disabled teen. 28 August 2020 1:00 PM
'There is a hole in this household because Nathaniel is not here anymore' Nathaniel Julius's uncle speaks out on the tragic day his nephew was allegedly shot by police. 28 August 2020 11:26 AM
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 28 August 2020 7:40 AM
View all Local
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
Ramaphosa: SA's R500bn stimulus package funds haven’t been stolen President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday replied to oral questions in the National Assembly on government’s fight against gender-base... 27 August 2020 3:47 PM
Chaos erupts after shooting of Eldorado Park teen allegedly by police Saps' Brigadier Mathapelo Peters and EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise give an update on the killing of Nathaniel Julius. 27 August 2020 1:12 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
I always thought I was going to be a DJ - Leanne Manas Clement Manyathela chats to the Morning Live presenter in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 27 August 2020 12:52 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
View all Sport
Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide Clement Manyathela for the first time cooked butternut soup on a new feature called #CookingWithClement. 28 August 2020 11:43 AM
[WATCH] Baby tasting ice-cream for the first time is funny and cute Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Lightning strikes as groom curses 2020 at wedding Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 August 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA reports 2,585 new COVID-19 cases as recovery rate reaches 86% The number of national recoveries so far is 531,338, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 178,479 recoveries. 27 August 2020 9:56 PM
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
arrow_forward
Multichoice & Canal+ announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

Multichoice & Canal+ announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

28 August 2020 11:04 AM

A fantasy African mythology series is changing the cinematic game,

Billed the Africa’s “Game of Thrones”, the most ambitious TV project, Blood Psalms Blood Psalms drama series co-produced by Showmax and Canal+ is based on Xhosa legend he story of a fierce African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.It is set to hit your screens, you name any star you can think of, from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Hamilton Dlamini, Sdumo Mtshali, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Warren Masemola, and Thishiwe Ziqubu, clad in costumes that look very ancient Egyptian.

And Layla Swart is said to be one of the most underrated filmmakers that have contributed immensely to Africa’s growing cinema.

Bongani speaks to Layla Swart, Filmmaker.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

The World View - An American-Russian Clash

28 August 2020 8:30 AM

A Coronavirus scare in India the entire Andamanese tribe has been tested.

A Missing masterpiece a Dutch painting’s been stolen for the 3rd time. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

28 August 2020 8:05 AM

Aftermath of oil disaster --more dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near the oil spill

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is rejected for Ivory Coast Football Federation polls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Lightning strikes during wedding just as groom curses 2020

28 August 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates

28 August 2020 7:47 AM

Law as a profession was not Dikgang Moseneke’s first choice. As a small boy he told his aunt that he wanted to be a traffic officer, but life had other plans for him.

At the young age of 15, he was imprisoned for participating in antiapartheid activities. During his ten years of incarceration, he completed his schooling by correspondence and earned two university degrees. Afterwards he studied law at the University of South Africa.

Practising law during apartheid South Africa brought with it unique challenges,

especially to professionals of colour, within a fraught political climate. After

some years in general legal practice and at the Bar, and a brief segue into

business, Moseneke was persuaded that he would best serve the country’s

young democracy by taking judicial office.

All Rise covers his years on the bench, with particular focus on his 15-year term as a judge at South Africa’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, including as the deputy chief justice. As a member of the team that drafted the interim Constitution, Moseneke was well placed to become one of the guardians of its final form.

His insights into the Constitutional Court’s structures, the personalities peopling it, the values it embodies, the human dramas that shook it and the cases that were brought to it make for fascinating reading. All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates at its best and how it responds when it is under fire. From the Constitutional Court of

Arthur Chaskalson to the Mogoeng Mogoeng era, Moseneke’s understated but

astute commentary is a reflection on the country’s ongoing but not altogether

comfortable journey to a better life for all.

Bongani joined by Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Former Chief Justice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 August 2020 7:10 AM

With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier’s Office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rebuilding House of the late Firefighter Samuel Sambo’s house after it burnt down

28 August 2020 7:05 AM

The widow and child of firefighter Samuel Sambo, who died in 2005, have been

Left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.  A few weeks ago we spoke to Joburg EMS  spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi who pleaded with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.

 Mulaudzi said that firefighters all over the country have come together to lend a helping hand. They had already raised R50,000 at the time. We are happy to report that there seems to be some light at the end of this tunnel. 702 Breakfast Producer Clive Moagi joins us for an update:

Bongani joined by Clive Moagi – 702 Breakfast Producer and Robert Mulaudzi - Joburg Emergency Management Services Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jerusalema reaches 100 million Youtube views

27 August 2020 9:46 AM

Master KG's global hit Jerusalema has reached 100 million Youtube views. Bongani speaks to Master KG about the song's global success. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - Riots In Wisconsin

27 August 2020 8:49 AM

Worsening floods a rising floodwater death toll in Afghanistan & Pakistan.
 
Life in space some interesting space bacteria research in Japan. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

27 August 2020 8:29 AM

After months of political turmoil, Tunisia forms a new government.

The DRC says the deadly measles epidemic “no longer exists” in the country.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt down house

Local

Rate Clement's cooking skills. He thinks he deserves full marks ... you decide

Entertainment

Eldos residents want corrupt cops removed in wake of Nathaniel Julius killing

Local

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: I didn’t deviate from advice of COVID-19 advisory committee

28 August 2020 1:46 PM

Delvina Europa's killer handed two life sentences

28 August 2020 1:43 PM

HRC urges police to use restraint when dealing with public protests

28 August 2020 1:32 PM

