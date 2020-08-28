Multichoice & Canal + announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

A fantasy African mythology series is changing the cinematic game,
Billed the Africa’s “Game of Thrones”, the most ambitious TV project, Blood Psalms Blood Psalms drama series co-produced by Showmax and Canal+ is based on Xhosa legend he story of a fierce African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.It is set to hit your screens, you name any star you can think of, from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Hamilton Dlamini, Sdumo Mtshali, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Warren Masemola, and Thishiwe Ziqubu, clad in costumes that look very ancient Egyptian.
And Layla Swart is said to be one of the most underrated filmmakers that have contributed immensely to Africa’s growing cinema.
Bongani speaks to Layla Swart, Filmmaker.
702 has been in the news for the all wrong reasons following the institution of section 189 and the exit of veteran broadcaster Aki Anastassiou and Joanne Joseph. The station’s manager has been accused of purging staff, with some people threatening to boycott the station. The Acting CEO will be explaining some of the issues that have been raised internally, on social media on media reports.
Bongani speaks to Geraint Crwys-Williams, Primedia Acting CEO.
With Prof. Mcebisi Ndletyana, political analyst based at UJ.
A Coronavirus scare in India the entire Andamanese tribe has been tested.
A Missing masterpiece a Dutch painting’s been stolen for the 3rd time.
Aftermath of oil disaster --more dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near the oil spill
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is rejected for Ivory Coast Football Federation polls.
What's Viral with Jonathan "Khabazela" Fairbairn
Law as a profession was not Dikgang Moseneke’s first choice. As a small boy he told his aunt that he wanted to be a traffic officer, but life had other plans for him.
At the young age of 15, he was imprisoned for participating in antiapartheid activities. During his ten years of incarceration, he completed his schooling by correspondence and earned two university degrees. Afterwards he studied law at the University of South Africa.
Practising law during apartheid South Africa brought with it unique challenges,
especially to professionals of colour, within a fraught political climate. After
some years in general legal practice and at the Bar, and a brief segue into
business, Moseneke was persuaded that he would best serve the country’s
young democracy by taking judicial office.
All Rise covers his years on the bench, with particular focus on his 15-year term as a judge at South Africa’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, including as the deputy chief justice. As a member of the team that drafted the interim Constitution, Moseneke was well placed to become one of the guardians of its final form.
His insights into the Constitutional Court’s structures, the personalities peopling it, the values it embodies, the human dramas that shook it and the cases that were brought to it make for fascinating reading. All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates at its best and how it responds when it is under fire. From the Constitutional Court of
Arthur Chaskalson to the Mogoeng Mogoeng era, Moseneke’s understated but
astute commentary is a reflection on the country’s ongoing but not altogether
comfortable journey to a better life for all.
Bongani joined by Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Former Chief Justice
With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier's Office.
The widow and child of firefighter Samuel Sambo, who died in 2005, have been
Left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019. A few weeks ago we spoke to Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi who pleaded with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.
Mulaudzi said that firefighters all over the country have come together to lend a helping hand. They had already raised R50,000 at the time. We are happy to report that there seems to be some light at the end of this tunnel. 702 Breakfast Producer Clive Moagi joins us for an update:
Bongani joined by Clive Moagi – 702 Breakfast Producer and Robert Mulaudzi - Joburg Emergency Management Services Spokesperson.
Master KG's global hit Jerusalema has reached 100 million Youtube views. Bongani speaks to Master KG about the song's global success.