Multichoice & Canal + announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Did Cyril emerge stronger after the past weekends NEC meeting?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 10:08
Santana tops Netflix
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:21
Virtuzone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 11:05
Action SA will target looting and corruption
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pascal Hardy
Today at 11:45
Sheep Will Never Rule The World
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 15:10
EWN:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Keneilwe Sebola, PHD student with the Centre of Biological Control at Rhodes University
UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 625,056. There were 21,902 new tests conducted and 2,505 new infections.... 30 August 2020 11:07 PM
UPDATE: Firefighters, 702 listeners are rebuilding a family's burnt-down house Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says the house is almost finished and pleads with listeners to help with furniture. 30 August 2020 11:00 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
View all Local
Mashaba says his new political party is a viable alternative to the ANC After spending three years with the Democratic Alliance as Johannesburg Mayor, Mashaba has now opted to start his own political or... 29 August 2020 1:42 PM
Zuma: Ramaphosa accused entire ANC of corruption to save his own skin Former President Jacob Zuma was responding to the president's letter to the ANC last Sunday where Cyril Ramaphosa spoke out agains... 28 August 2020 4:44 PM
Distell lost more than R4b (R1.5b lost to govt) through alcohol sale bans - CEO The makers of Klippies and Savanna are 'frenetically' back in business since booze was unbanned says Distell CEO Richard Rushton. 27 August 2020 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
Massmart, owner of Game and Makro, reports huge losses but online sales soar As it struggles to turn stores around, Massmart's half-year loss widened to R1.1b. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mitch Slape. 27 August 2020 6:45 PM
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
View all Business
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows win promotion to the PSL Chairperson David Mogashoa says the players have performed beyond expectations and have not lost a match since the bio-buble. 30 August 2020 4:12 PM
Thabang Moroe fired as CEO of Cricket South Africa Moroe was placed on suspension in December 2019 on allegations of misconduct. 27 August 2020 3:32 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
View all Sport
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
With Afro-pop the only thing I am concerned about is my consistency - Musa Afro-pop musician Musa Sukwene joined Azania Mosaka for this week's #702Unplugged in lockdown. 28 August 2020 4:21 PM
Fairlady offered me an opportunity to have about 30 careers - Kuli Roberts The entertainer says Drum magazine gave her 'the freedom to do what I wanted because I was the first black beauty editor'. 28 August 2020 3:34 PM
View all Entertainment
At least a third of world’s schoolchildren unable to access remote learning A Unicef report shows 463-million children globally were unable to access remote learning since the COVID-19 outbreak. 27 August 2020 1:30 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Multichoice & Canal + announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

Multichoice & Canal + announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

28 August 2020 11:04 AM

A fantasy African mythology series is changing the cinematic game,

Billed the Africa’s “Game of Thrones”, the most ambitious TV project, Blood Psalms Blood Psalms drama series co-produced by Showmax and Canal+ is based on Xhosa legend he story of a fierce African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.It is set to hit your screens, you name any star you can think of, from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Hamilton Dlamini, Sdumo Mtshali, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Warren Masemola, and Thishiwe Ziqubu, clad in costumes that look very ancient Egyptian.

And Layla Swart is said to be one of the most underrated filmmakers that have contributed immensely to Africa’s growing cinema.

Bongani speaks to Layla Swart, Filmmaker.


More episodes from The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa

One-on-one with Geraint Crwys-Williams, Primedia Broadcasting Acting CEO

31 August 2020 7:35 AM

702 has been in the news for the all wrong reasons following the institution of section 189 and the exit of veteran broadcaster Aki Anastassiou and Joanne Joseph. The station’s manager has been accused of purging staff, with some people threatening to boycott the station. The Acting CEO will be explaining some of the issues that have been raised internally, on social media on media reports.

Bongani speaks to Geraint Crwys-Williams, Primedia Acting CEO.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

31 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Prof. Mcebisi Ndletyana, political analyst based at UJ.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The World View - An American-Russian Clash

28 August 2020 8:30 AM

A Coronavirus scare in India the entire Andamanese tribe has been tested.

A Missing masterpiece a Dutch painting’s been stolen for the 3rd time. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

28 August 2020 8:05 AM

Aftermath of oil disaster --more dolphins found dead on Mauritius beach near the oil spill

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is rejected for Ivory Coast Football Federation polls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s Viral - Lightning strikes during wedding just as groom curses 2020

28 August 2020 7:59 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates

28 August 2020 7:47 AM

Law as a profession was not Dikgang Moseneke’s first choice. As a small boy he told his aunt that he wanted to be a traffic officer, but life had other plans for him.

At the young age of 15, he was imprisoned for participating in antiapartheid activities. During his ten years of incarceration, he completed his schooling by correspondence and earned two university degrees. Afterwards he studied law at the University of South Africa.

Practising law during apartheid South Africa brought with it unique challenges,

especially to professionals of colour, within a fraught political climate. After

some years in general legal practice and at the Bar, and a brief segue into

business, Moseneke was persuaded that he would best serve the country’s

young democracy by taking judicial office.

All Rise covers his years on the bench, with particular focus on his 15-year term as a judge at South Africa’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, including as the deputy chief justice. As a member of the team that drafted the interim Constitution, Moseneke was well placed to become one of the guardians of its final form.

His insights into the Constitutional Court’s structures, the personalities peopling it, the values it embodies, the human dramas that shook it and the cases that were brought to it make for fascinating reading. All Rise offers a unique, insider’s view of how the judicial system operates at its best and how it responds when it is under fire. From the Constitutional Court of

Arthur Chaskalson to the Mogoeng Mogoeng era, Moseneke’s understated but

astute commentary is a reflection on the country’s ongoing but not altogether

comfortable journey to a better life for all.

Bongani joined by Justice Dikgang Moseneke, Former Chief Justice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Political Desk

28 August 2020 7:10 AM

With Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson of the Gauteng Premier’s Office.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rebuilding House of the late Firefighter Samuel Sambo’s house after it burnt down

28 August 2020 7:05 AM

The widow and child of firefighter Samuel Sambo, who died in 2005, have been

Left homeless after their house burned down in December 2019.  A few weeks ago we spoke to Joburg EMS  spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi who pleaded with 702 listeners to assist in rebuilding the late Samuel Sambo's house.

 Mulaudzi said that firefighters all over the country have come together to lend a helping hand. They had already raised R50,000 at the time. We are happy to report that there seems to be some light at the end of this tunnel. 702 Breakfast Producer Clive Moagi joins us for an update:

Bongani joined by Clive Moagi – 702 Breakfast Producer and Robert Mulaudzi - Joburg Emergency Management Services Spokesperson.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jerusalema reaches 100 million Youtube views

27 August 2020 9:46 AM

Master KG's global hit Jerusalema has reached 100 million Youtube views. Bongani speaks to Master KG about the song's global success. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UPDATE: 47 new deaths, toll surpasses 14,000 as recoveries reach 538,604

World Local

I started #FunkItImWalking for women to walk at any time - Nomsa Mazwai

Local

Swallows win promotion to the PSL

Sport

EWN Highlights

Mashaba’s new party a viable option for Gauteng residents, says analyst

31 August 2020 7:26 AM

'Our family is not the same': Family of slain Jesse Hess hoping for closure

31 August 2020 6:33 AM

Eldorado Park residents demand weekly updates on Nathaniel Julies’ murder probe

31 August 2020 6:24 AM

