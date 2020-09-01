Are SOEs lagging behind on BBEE transformation targets?

It’s been bemoaned that the lack of transformation in industries is the biggest obstacle of driving economic growth post COVID-19. BBBEE Commission has also warned that growth will come to a screeching halt if transformation is not addressed and the ANCs Economic Transformation Committee said a transformed and inclusive economy is what is needed.
Andile Ntingi, in his piece in the Business Day, does not believe that the current broad-based Black Economic Empowerment policy, in its current form, cannot bring about economic growth and black empowerment.
It is even more worrying when companies and especially SOEs are paying lip service to black economic transformation, with a majority of SOEs still on level 5, lagging behind JSE-listed companies.
Bongani joined by Andile Ntingi, GetBiz E-procurement platform.
Sudan signs a historic peace deal with key rebel groups.
Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of Rwandans during the 1994 genocide by sheltering them in a hotel he managed, has been arrested on terrorism charges
Prince harry’s rejection much is being made of his brotherly rift.
The hero dog a top honour for Kuno - an injured British army dog.
The World’s oldest couple celebrating 79 years of marriage in Ecuador.
There are huge protests in Mauritius over the devastating oil spill.
Nigeria slams Ghana over its treatment of Nigerian citizens.
702 has been in the news for the all wrong reasons following the institution of section 189 and the exit of veteran broadcaster Aki Anastassiou and Joanne Joseph. The station’s manager has been accused of purging staff, with some people threatening to boycott the station. The Acting CEO will be explaining some of the issues that have been raised internally, on social media on media reports.
Bongani speaks to Geraint Crwys-Williams, Primedia Acting CEO.
A fantasy African mythology series is changing the cinematic game,
Billed the Africa’s “Game of Thrones”, the most ambitious TV project, Blood Psalms Blood Psalms drama series co-produced by Showmax and Canal+ is based on Xhosa legend he story of a fierce African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.It is set to hit your screens, you name any star you can think of, from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Hamilton Dlamini, Sdumo Mtshali, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Warren Masemola, and Thishiwe Ziqubu, clad in costumes that look very ancient Egyptian.
And Layla Swart is said to be one of the most underrated filmmakers that have contributed immensely to Africa’s growing cinema.
Bongani speaks to Layla Swart, Filmmaker.