Are SOEs lagging behind on BBEE transformation targets?

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Tafelberg school sale halted
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:05
Jessie Duarte on ANC NEC outcomes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jessie Duarte - ANC Deputy Secretary General
Today at 10:08
Latest on Mauritian oil spill
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Today at 10:21
Virtuzone
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
open
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
#RideWithMe
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
World of Work: Managing COVID19 risks on business premises
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB Feature
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
World's biggest urban rooftop farm opens in Paris
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Ad Feature with Johnathon Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stage 2 loadshedding will return from 12 pm until 10 pm, says Eskom The power utility in a statement said it has suffered multiple unit breakdowns hence the return of power cuts. 1 September 2020 6:53 AM
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
'White-owned firms understand BBBEE better than those who must benefit from it' GetBiz founder Andile Ntingi speaks on the failures of transformational policies in South Africa. 1 September 2020 8:05 AM
ANC needs to move towards disclosure of funding for party campaigns - Friedman Political analyst Steven Friedman weighs in on the handling of corruption in South Africa and the role of the ANC. 31 August 2020 6:52 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC briefing following three-day NEC meeting ANC give feedback on the national executive council three-day meeting that took place amid growing calls for action against corrup... 31 August 2020 4:35 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 31 August 2020 6:43 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
The Best Of Breakfast With Bongani Bingwa
Are SOEs lagging behind on BBEE transformation targets?

Are SOEs lagging behind on BBEE transformation targets?

1 September 2020 7:38 AM

It’s been bemoaned that the lack of transformation in industries is the biggest obstacle of driving economic growth post COVID-19. BBBEE Commission has also warned that growth will come to a screeching halt if transformation is not addressed and the ANCs Economic Transformation Committee said a transformed and inclusive economy is what is needed.

Andile Ntingi, in his piece in the Business Day, does not believe that the current broad-based Black Economic Empowerment policy, in its current form, cannot bring about economic growth and black empowerment.

It is even more worrying when companies and especially SOEs are paying lip service to black economic transformation, with a majority of SOEs still on level 5, lagging behind JSE-listed companies.

Bongani joined by Andile Ntingi, GetBiz E-procurement platform.


The Africa Report

1 September 2020 8:04 AM

Sudan signs a historic peace deal with key rebel groups.

Paul Rusesabagina, who saved hundreds of Rwandans during the 1994 genocide by sheltering them in a hotel he managed, has been arrested on terrorism charges

What’s Viral -

1 September 2020 8:03 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

The Political Desk

1 September 2020 7:08 AM

With Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and community conflict specialist, African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

The World View - German Protests

31 August 2020 8:31 AM

Prince harry’s rejection much is being made of his brotherly rift.
 
The hero dog a top honour for Kuno - an injured British army dog.
 
The World’s oldest couple celebrating 79 years of marriage in Ecuador. 

 

The Africa Report

31 August 2020 8:18 AM

There are huge protests in Mauritius over the devastating oil spill.

 Nigeria slams Ghana over its treatment of Nigerian citizens.

What’s Viral - Child, 3, catches in kite strings and is lifted high into air in Taiwan

31 August 2020 8:15 AM

What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn.

One-on-one with Geraint Crwys-Williams, Primedia Broadcasting Acting CEO

31 August 2020 7:35 AM

702 has been in the news for the all wrong reasons following the institution of section 189 and the exit of veteran broadcaster Aki Anastassiou and Joanne Joseph. The station’s manager has been accused of purging staff, with some people threatening to boycott the station. The Acting CEO will be explaining some of the issues that have been raised internally, on social media on media reports.

Bongani speaks to Geraint Crwys-Williams, Primedia Acting CEO.

The Political Desk

31 August 2020 7:05 AM

With Prof. Mcebisi Ndletyana, political analyst based at UJ.

Multichoice & Canal + announce new epic series, Blood Psalms

28 August 2020 11:04 AM

A fantasy African mythology series is changing the cinematic game,

Billed the Africa’s “Game of Thrones”, the most ambitious TV project, Blood Psalms Blood Psalms drama series co-produced by Showmax and Canal+ is based on Xhosa legend he story of a fierce African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.It is set to hit your screens, you name any star you can think of, from Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Hamilton Dlamini, Sdumo Mtshali, Sello Maake ka Ncube, Warren Masemola, and Thishiwe Ziqubu, clad in costumes that look very ancient Egyptian.

And Layla Swart is said to be one of the most underrated filmmakers that have contributed immensely to Africa’s growing cinema.

Bongani speaks to Layla Swart, Filmmaker.

SACP, Cosatu say they warned ANC about corruption involving COVID-19 funds

1 September 2020 7:52 AM

Human Settlements' Sisulu welcomes court decision on Tafelberg property sale

1 September 2020 7:26 AM

Nathaniel Julies' family want officers charged with his murder to be denied bail

1 September 2020 6:47 AM

