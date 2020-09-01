What’s Viral

It’s been bemoaned that the lack of transformation in industries is the biggest obstacle of driving economic growth post COVID-19. BBBEE Commission has also warned that growth will come to a screeching halt if transformation is not addressed and the ANCs Economic Transformation Committee said a transformed and inclusive economy is what is needed.



Andile Ntingi, in his piece in the Business Day, does not believe that the current broad-based Black Economic Empowerment policy, in its current form, cannot bring about economic growth and black empowerment.



It is even more worrying when companies and especially SOEs are paying lip service to black economic transformation, with a majority of SOEs still on level 5, lagging behind JSE-listed companies.



Bongani joined by Andile Ntingi, GetBiz E-procurement platform.

